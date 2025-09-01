Dubai, UAE – Al Ghurair Mobility has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Chery Group to introduce RELY, a new global pickup brand, to the United Arab Emirates.

This agreement marks a significant milestone as the UAE becomes the first market worldwide to launch RELY. Known for its focus on advanced engineering, reliability, and cost efficiency, RELY will deliver a new generation of commercial vehicles designed to meet the evolving needs of fleet operators in logistics, construction, and infrastructure.

“This partnership marks a defining moment for Al Ghurair Mobility and for the UAE,” said John Iossifidis, Group CEO of Al Ghurair. “With the UAE as the gateway for RELY’s global debut, the nation further strengthens its position as a hub for innovation and mobility transformation. Together, we will introduce advanced, reliable and efficient commercial vehicle solutions that drive economic growth and accelerate the UAE’s infrastructure ambitions.”

Bao Siyu, Executive President of Chery Group, said: “Launching RELY in the UAE in partnership with Al Ghurair Mobility is a forward step in our global strategy. Backed by Chery’s strong R&D capabilities and proven technologies, RELY is designed to offer fleet operators vehicles that combine performance, durability, and smart mobility solutions tailored to today’s business demands.”

RELY, as part of Chery Group’s portfolio, brings together advanced engineering, durability, and intelligent design, making it ideally positioned to serve operators across logistics, construction, and infrastructure sectors. With the UAE as its entry point, the brand aims to set new benchmarks in commercial mobility solutions across the region.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.al-ghurair.com

About RELY

Chery Group is determined to establish RELY as a global value benchmark for new energy and intelligent pickups, showcasing the unique value of Chinese pickups to the world. RELY will forge a third path rooted in Eastern wisdom, moving beyond the performance doctrine of traditional internal combustion engines and the radicalism of new energy, to pioneer a global pickup journey centered on technology accessibility for all.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cherycvglobal.com/

Media enquiries

Israa Abukoush | TEN by TishTash Communications

israa@tishtash.com