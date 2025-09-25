Dubai, UAE – Al Ghurair, one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, is putting its two flagship Emiratisation programmes at centre stage at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2025, the region’s leading career fair for Emirati Nationals.

During the three-day event which starts today, Al Ghurair representatives will connect with thousands of participants for networking, skill-building and career-defining opportunities. Under the spotlight will be two leading programmes designed exclusively for Emiratis: one for graduates and the other for experienced professionals.

Al Ghurair is committed to the UAE’s Emiratisation agenda, facilitating various initiatives to create career opportunities for Emirati professionals. By offering training, internships and tailored career pathways, Al Ghurair supports both the country’s talent agenda and the long-term growth of its own businesses. The two programmes presented at Ru’ya offer Emirati talent the chance to develop their skills and develop their careers across Al Ghurair’s five sectors: Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management.

A’adad Graduate Programme

Designed as a launchpad for fresh Emirati graduates, the A’adad Graduate Programme provides a structured 12-month journey combining hands-on experience, mentorship and tailored development plans. It equips early-career Emiratis with the skills, confidence and professional exposure they need to step into meaningful roles across Al Ghurair’s businesses. With graduates moving into permanent positions at the end of the programme, A’adad not only prepares them to thrive but also nurtures the next generation of Emirati leaders, contributing directly to the UAE’s national development journey.

Al Mustaqbal Programme



For more experienced talent, the Al Mustaqbal Programme offers Emirati professionals a platform to develop their careers across Al Ghurair’s diverse portfolio. With a focus on empowerment, multi-industry exposure and opportunities for growth, the programme provides experienced Nationals with the tools and platforms to drive meaningful impact. From challenging projects to sector-spanning assignments, Al Mustaqbal reflects Al Ghurair’s commitment to advancing Emirati excellence and unlocking career pathways that support both individual ambition and national progress.

“At Al Ghurair, we are passionate about equipping Emiratis with skills, mentorship and opportunities to thrive in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress,” said Hamad Al Ghurair, Senior Vice President, Special Projects & Commercial. “We believe Emirati talent will drive the UAE’s future, and we’re here to partner with them on that journey. By investing in Emirati youth, we are not only strengthening our business but also contributing to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, future-ready economy.”

By spotlighting its Emirati talent programmes at Ru’ya 2025, Al Ghurair reinforces its promise to empower the young people of today to lead the industries of tomorrow. These initiatives further enhance the company’s profile as a certified Great Place to Work® and a Top Employer in the UAE for three consecutive years.

About Al Ghurair

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Mobility, Development, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business’ diversified operations span more than 20 countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: ‘In pursuit of better’, as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

