Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Toyota, the exclusive Toyota distributor in the UAE, has reinforced the legacy of Toyota moving the nation and providing businesses with a competitive edge, with the launch of the Toyota LITE ACE compact LCV.

As a Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) provider that has enabled businesses across generations to move without restrictions and pursue endeavours ranging from agriculture to construction, cargo and grocery deliveries across the UAE, Al-Futtaim Toyota raises the stakes with the introduction of the all-new LITE ACE.

The new Toyota LITE ACE caters to a wide range of customers, including fleet businesses in need of compact commercial vehicles and last-mile delivery service providers in the UAE’s flourishing e-commerce market. With a 4-speed automatic transmission, 750-kg payload, 3.4 m3 of load space, and sliding doors on both sides, the vehicle offers outstanding loading capacity and comfort, along with practical and reliable performance.

With the launch of the LITE ACE, Al-Futtaim Toyota takes the lead in a segment where demand is skyrocketing as the UAE consolidates its position as a global hub of commerce and logistics. Based on Toyota’s famed cornerstones of quality, durability and reliability (QDR), the LITE ACE enables businesses to achieve more by facilitating agile and cost-competitive transportation.

Commenting on the launch, Vincent Wijnen, Senior Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: “Whether it’s entrepreneurs, grocery deliveries, small businesses or multi-fleet operations, our customers have always had the same needs in the LCV segment: a reliable vehicle with great performance from a trusted manufacturer. With the new Toyota LITE ACE, we are proud to bring a purpose-built commercial vehicle for the UAE that continues that legacy. The LITE ACE’s four-speed automatic transmission and versatile loading/unloading features are designed to make every driver more competent at what they do. With a 750kg payload capacity offering stable drivability when fully loaded, the LITE ACE will help businesses and enterprises with more fuel savings, cargo space and ease of operations, enabling them to do more business and save more money. We are confident that the Toyota LITE ACE will exceed the expectations of our commercial clients in the UAE looking for quality transportation solutions for their businesses.”

Masaharu Tezeni, Chief Engineer of the Toyota LITE ACE added: “The reliability of the new Toyota LITE ACE is highly valued by loyal customers in markets where it has already been introduced. We are confident businesses across the UAE will also embrace the new vehicle’s many advantages. With features such as the powerful, economic engine and the suspension that provides a balance between increased stability when loaded and outstanding ride comfort, the new Toyota LITE ACE represents a complete solution for the safe, seamless, and cost-effective transportation of cargo.”

Boasting a 4-Speed Automatic Transmission and built with special features throughout, the Toyota LITE ACE is distinguished by its square body twin-seater semi-cab style design, packing a 1.5L (96Hp/134Nm) engine, rear lift up type door, dual sliding side doors to allow flexible cargo movement even in tight parking spots, and optimal front-rear weight balance and interior space.

The comfortable seat positions offer a wide field of view for stress-free driving, with reclining and sliding seats helping reduce driver tiredness. The electric power steering also comes as standard to alleviate the driving burden. Additional features include manual air conditioning, power door locks and windows, a wireless door lock remote control, door grips and assist grips, and a DC12V/120W accessory socket.

This is complemented by a comprehensive array of safety features to protect the driver and passengers, including two front SRS airbags; Vehicle Stability Control (VSC); Anti-lock Braking System (ABS); Traction Control (TRC); Emergency Stop Signal (ESS); and Tire Pressure Warning System (TPWS), among others.

Delivering a dynamic driving experience, the new Toyota LITE ACE comes with a 1.5-ltr four-cylinder engine that generates a maximum output of 97 hp and 134 nm of torque. It incorporates Dual VVT-i (Variable Valve Timing-intelligent) technology, which continuously optimizes intake and exhaust valve timing in response to driving conditions for exceptional performance. The engine is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission for a smooth shifting experience with superior fuel efficiency.

Offering a fuel economy of 14.1 km/litre, the vehicle’s versatile and large carrying capability, optimal front-rear weight balance and affordable maintenance translates into low running costs, providing Toyota LITE ACE users with a competitive advantage in their business.

The wide range of industry-leading features are destined to make the new Toyota LITE ACE popular among the UAE’s commercial vehicle users, and is ideally suited for a diverse catalogue of sectors ranging from leasing companies providing services to large MNCs, courier companies and retailers, corporate fleets and SMEs such as laundry services, gift & flower shops, FMCG traders, logistics and courier services, and bakery & confectionary businesses.

Whatever the nature and size of the business, the all-new Toyota LITE ACE is designed to delight its customers across the UAE and help them deliver more in