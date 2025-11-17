Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Technologies has announced two strategic partnerships that deepen its commitment to helping organizations build smarter, more sustainable, and future-ready operations. The agreements with ClimateCertX and iLearn represents a major step in expanding Al-Futtaim Technologies’ regional portfolio of solutions driving digital and agentic transformation across the UAE, KSA and Qatar.

Under the partnership, Al-Futtaim Technologies has been appointed as the Authorised Distributor of ClimaCertX, the world’s first AI Auditor and Certification Platform. The collaboration was formalised between Razi Hamada, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Technologies, and Asim Sajwani, Founder and CEO of Disrupt-X.

ClimaCertX introduces a new global standard for green building certification—using real-time data from IoT, building management, and sustainability systems to assess and certify environmental performance. The platform automates the auditing process, allowing buildings to achieve continuous ESG compliance without the need for traditional manual inspections. It also enables instant benchmarking across portfolios and cities, supporting the goal of certifying more than 100,000 assets by 2030. By integrating this solution, Al-Futtaim Technologies strengthens its ability to help clients monitor air quality, energy use, and carbon footprint while achieving meaningful progress toward net-zero objectives.

In parallel, Al-Futtaim Technologies also entered into a reseller agreement with iLearn, a leading learning management platform designed to transform how organisations build and measure workforce capability. Signed between Razi Hamada and Ayman Al Kurdi, Founder and CEO of iLearn, the partnership enables Al-Futtaim Technologies to deliver advanced learning and development ecosystems that enhance digital skills and organisational performance across sectors including corporate, educational, and government.

Commenting on the partnerships, Razi Hamada, General Manager, Al-Futtaim Technologies, said: “Our collaboration with ClimaCertX and iLearn reflects our belief that transformation must go hand in hand with sustainability and knowledge. These partnerships allow us to bring forward technologies that make organisations more adaptive, more responsible, and more capable of shaping a better future. Whether through intelligent building certification or progressive learning frameworks, we are investing in solutions that turn data into action and innovation into measurable impact.”

For more information on Al-Futtaim Technologies and its digital solutions portfolio, please visit the official website: https://www.alfuttaim.com/our-brands/al-futtaim-contracting/.

Al-Futtaim Contracting

Al-Futtaim Contracting is a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, offering an unmatched suite of solutions, products and services within the Construction, Engineering, Technologies and Facilities Management industries for over 50 years. As a company built on strong partnerships, Al-Futtaim Contracting embraces the Partners of Possibilities framework, which underscores our long-standing collaboration with global industry leaders to deliver sustainable, high-quality projects.

● The Construction division delivers comprehensive building and civil contracting services, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide cost-optimized solutions for sectors including industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

● The Engineering division specializes in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) solutions, fire life safety, elevator & escalator services and trading services, ensuring high industry standards and innovative engineering practices.

● The Technologies division offers digital transformation and IT infrastructure solutions, enabling clients to harness the latest technologies such as IoT and cybersecurity to optimize operations.

● The Facilities Management division provides sustainable energy management, HVAC maintenance, and property upkeep, ensuring the smooth operation and longevity of assets.

● Products, services, and solutions across all four verticals are supported by comprehensive after-sales care, including project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts.

Our commitment to excellence is reinforced by partnerships with world-renowned brands such as TOTO, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, LG, Microsoft, and Cisco. These collaborations, grounded in the Partners of Possibilities ethos, reflect Al-Futtaim Contracting’s dedication to maintaining the highest international standards while continuously driving innovation and growth. This collective ambition has shaped iconic projects and advanced communities, underscoring our vision for the future.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For more information, please contact: alfuttaim@webershandwick.com