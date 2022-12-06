Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Malls announces partnership with Tabby, the MENA’s largest shopping and payments app, to launch the Tabby Card for shoppers to use across all eligible stores in Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali.

Tabby partners with retailers to provide their customers with the flexibility to pay for online and offline purchases in multiple payments, without any interest or financing fees. Over +8,500 global brands and small businesses, including IKEA, Ace, and Marks & Spencer use Tabby to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering easy and flexible payments online and in stores.

The Tabby Card is a Visa digital card that allows customers to split purchases into four at their favourite in-store locations without the stress of interest or fees. Shoppers can add the Tabby Card to their digital wallet and use it easily by tapping their phone at checkout.

Set up is easy and completely free, without the need for prepaid top-ups or hidden fees, ensuring customers can enjoy the service at their favourite stores in both Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali without hassle.

Commenting on the partnership, Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Malls – UAE said, “We are always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience we offer with a goal of ensuring a stress-free, convenient visit. With our partnership with Tabby and the launch of Tabby Card at Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza Jebel Ali, we are confident in achieving this goal and ensuring our customers enjoy a smarter, more agile method of shopping.”

Zarik Nabi, Director of Cards at Tabby said, “Our partnership with Al-Futtaim Malls enables us to increase merchant and customer awareness about Tabby in-store products including the recently launched Tabby Card through activations across Al-Futtaim Malls. The Tabby Card that is now available to anyone who downloads the Tabby app will take our BNPL experience in-store and scale Tabby to new heights, creating a truly seamless omni-channel experience for customers to pay overtime, interest free.”

-Ends-

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn, and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 2.5 million active users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 8,500 global brands and small businesses, including noon, H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, and Bloomingdale’s use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Kuwait, and has raised more than $275 million in funding from leading global and regional investors.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall is one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai and the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Malls portfolio. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to IKEA, renowned fashion brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Adidas and more.

The dining destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall was the first to bring F&B concepts such as Origami, Oporto, Sugar Factory, Tortilla, a brand-new Rainforest Café, and the Middle East’s only Hard Rock Café to Dubai. The entertainment venue is also home to a 7-star 18-Screen Novo Cinema with 4D IMAX, Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre, the world-first BOUNCE-X trampoline park and the record-breaking, global attraction IMAGINE. For more information visit: www.dubaifestivalcitymall.com

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com