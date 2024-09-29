This year’s offerings build on previous years’ insights, focusing on how the home environment influences sleep and overall wellbeing.

A shift in focus, from multifunctionality to sleep quality

The study revealed a growing emphasis on sleep quality, with nearly 60% of the respondents reporting they are not getting enough rest, leading to an average weekly sleep deficit of 8 hours. This marks a shift from the priorities identified in the previous years, where the focus was on creating multifunctional living spaces. While multifunctionality remains important in 2024, the need for a home environment that supports restful and restorative sleep has taken center stage. This shift indicates a growing awareness of a well-designed home's role, not just in day-to-day functionality but in ensuring restful and restorative sleep.

As the region’s leading home furnishing retailer, Al-Futtaim IKEA has unveiled six essential solutions for a good night’s sleep, based on an in-depth sleep study. To enhance air quality, the FÖRNUFTIG air purifier is equipped with a particle filter and an optional gas filter, effectively removing odours, pollen, and pollutants such as dust, smoke, and chemicals. For comfort, the VALEVÅG mattress offers firm support with individual pocket springs and comfort zones, ensuring an even distribution of body weight. Sound is addressed with the GUNNLAUG sound absorbing curtain, perfect for creating a relaxing setup. To help children feel secure at bedtime, the TÖVÄDER night light provides a soothing glow in five different colours. The PAX wardrobe system promotes a clutter-free environment, crucial for restful sleep, with its customizable storage options. Finally, the STJÄRNBRÄCKA duvet, made from a soft cotton/lyocell blend, offers light warm comfort and an even sleeping temperature for a comfortable night’s rest. Together, these solutions demonstrate Al-Futtaim IKEA’s commitment to improving sleep quality across the region.

New lower prices and accessibility continue to be pillars

Al-Futtaim IKEA remains steadfast in its commitment to affordability. The brand has proactively dropped prices on over 1,000 of its most beloved products without compromising on the quality or design, setting itself apart from competition. The new lower prices reflect IKEA’s ongoing dedication to providing value without compromising on quality, ensuring that everyone can afford to create a home that enhances both functionality and sleep wellbeing.

Munir Siraj, IKEA CFC Store Manager commented, "Our latest insights emphasize the crucial role of sleep in overall wellbeing. At Al-Futtaim IKEA, we are determined to help our customers design homes that support not only their daily lives but also promote better sleep and health. By prioritizing sleep quality, affordability, and sustainability, we strive to make every home a sanctuary that nurtures health, happiness, and a sustainable future. Our ongoing growth and unwavering commitment to these values underscore our dedication to enhancing everyday life for the many people."

