Dubai, UAE: In support of the UAE’s government Emiratisation plans and strategies for the private sector, Al-Futtaim Group announced several goals to be achieved through its Emiratization programme, SINYAR, including a 10% Emiratisation rate over the next two years, as well as allocating 5,000 job opportunities for citizens in eight vital sectors in the group over the next five years.

Chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Cabinet has approved a new policy for classifying private sector establishments, supporting Emiratisation objectives and plans and consolidating the government's partnership with the private sector in this field.

“Al-Futtaim Group responded rapidly to support the government's Emiratisation strategies and plans, based on a deep belief in the role of the private sector in achieving sustainable development in cooperation with government agencies,” said, Mira Al Futtaim, Board Member of Al Futtaim Educational Foundation and Chairperson of Al-Futtaim Emiratisation Council.

“Al-Futtaim Group recently announced its Emiratisation strategy, which includes: allocating 5,000 job and qualification opportunities for citizens over the next five years and targeting an Emiratisation rate of 10% during the next two years,” she added.

Mira also noted that the group already provided job opportunities for 357 citizens in 2021 and early 2022, across all specialities. She added that Al-Futtaim Group intends to employ 450 citizens this year, to increase the number of Emiratis working in the group to 1,100 by the end of 2022. The Group also aims to invest in training and developing Emirati employees and new entrants to work in its various departments, contributing to achieving the government's ambition to increase the attractiveness and competitiveness of citizens in all vital sectors in the UAE job market.

“Al-Futtaim Group will continue to attract national talents and create opportunities for them to play a part in the group’s growth and development by occupying various jobs. It will also continue to launch initiatives and partnerships that will support efforts to achieve sustainable development in the UAE,” concluded Mira.

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

Contacts for media:

Claire Lawson | IPN | c.lawson@ipn.ae