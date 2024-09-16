YangWang U8 – the most technologically advanced electric SUV – previewed for the first time in the new showroom

Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, in collaboration with BYD, the global leader in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales, has today celebrated the official opening of their newest showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road (SZR). This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to advancing electric mobility in the UAE and aligns with the government’s ambitious goal of having over 40,000 EVs on the road by 2030.

As part of BYD’s “Closer to You” strategy, the showroom is strategically located to provide greater accessibility and convenience to customers across Dubai, allowing them to explore the brand’s most cutting-edge lineup of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The showroom has been operational for one month and has already clocked an impressive number of more than 1,000 walk-ins and test drive bookings, a testament to the remarkable demand for BYD and green mobility within the UAE.

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company aims to open more showrooms, after-sales workshops and start providing mobile van servicing in the UAE in 2025 to further strengthen the e-mobility ecosystem and drive mass adoption. By the end of the year, the company aims to cover 90% of the UAE market, with a strong presence in all the Emirates.

Since its inception, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company has witnessed significant success, achieving around 2000 sales, and attracting 5,000 showroom visits at its first location in Dubai Festival City. The UAE website continues to draw substantial interest with over 1.3 million visits and more than 22,000 leads generated, further demonstrating BYD’s growing popularity in the region.

Visitors at the official SZR showroom opening also had an exclusive opportunity to preview the highly anticipated YangWang U8, marking its first-ever appearance in the UAE. The YangWang U8 is a luxury electric SUV by BYD, combining a 1,100-horsepower quad-motor system with advanced off-road capabilities, including “crab mode” lateral movement. It features a modern, premium design, a high-tech interior, and a significant driving range. It reflects BYD’s aim to offer electric and hybrid vehicles to suit every driver, from low-cost entry models to this top-end option. It will go on sale in the UAE in 2025.

Sheikh Zayed Road Showroom Highlights:

Prime Location: Situated on SZR, next to the Oasis Mall, making it easily accessible and highly visible.

Situated on SZR, next to the Oasis Mall, making it easily accessible and highly visible. Expansive Display Area: The expansive showroom covers around 750 square meters and provides a comprehensive experience, allowing visitors to get up close with the latest EV and 2 green mobility technologies:

The expansive showroom covers around 750 square meters and provides a comprehensive experience, allowing visitors to get up close with the latest EV and 2 green mobility technologies: Full electric with the premium sedan BYD HAN, the sport sedan BYD SEAL and the family SUV BYD ATTO 3), and full plug-in hybrid offerings with 1,000 km range (PHEV model on display with the SUV BYD SONG PLUS, and the affordable sedan BYD QIN PLUS).

with the premium sedan BYD HAN, the sport sedan BYD SEAL and the family SUV BYD ATTO 3), and offerings with 1,000 km range (PHEV model on display with the SUV BYD SONG PLUS, and the affordable sedan BYD QIN PLUS). Interactive Discovery Zone: This area provides an immersive educational experience, highlighting the benefits and capabilities of BYD’s cutting-edge technologies: BYD's groundbreaking Blade battery and DM-i engine and technologies through full-scale models and interactive exhibits.

This area provides an immersive educational experience, highlighting the benefits and capabilities of BYD’s cutting-edge technologies: BYD's groundbreaking Blade battery and DM-i engine and technologies through full-scale models and interactive exhibits. Large Parking Area with Charging Stations: Ample parking equipped with EV charging stations underscores BYD's commitment to supporting the infrastructure needed for electric vehicles. This feature showcases AFEMC “Charge2moov” home charging solutions.

Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, commented, "Since launching in the UAE last year, we have experienced an overwhelming market response. In just one month at this new showroom, we’ve already had a record number of walk-ins and test drive bookings, driven by its prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, showing the huge interest and demand for eco-conscious driving and innovative technology in the UAE. Our focus moving forward is accessibility, therefore by the end of the year, we aim to cover 90% of the market within 15 kilometers of a BYD showroom, with new locations opening in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah. We’re also aiming to expand our after-sales services and introduce mobile servicing, allowing customers to service their vehicles at their convenience, at home or on-the-go. This initiative is a major step in making the transition to EVs even more convenient in the region."

AD Huang, General Manager of BYD Middle East & Africa, added, "The opening of this second BYD showroom in the UAE underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainable mobility in the region. This new facility on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road is a significant milestone in our expansion, as we aim to offer more accessible and innovative electric vehicle solutions to meet the growing demand in the UAE."

For more information, please visit byduae.ae

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 1.86 million NEVs worldwide in 2022 alone and more than 3 million NEVs to date. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, BYD now marks its expansion into the UAE