Strategic agreement ushers in a new era of innovative, high-speed elevator and escalator solutions in the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Al-Futtaim Contracting, a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate operating across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt, has been delivering innovative solutions in the Construction, Engineering, Technologies, and Facilities Management industries for over 50 years. Known for forging strong partnerships with leading global brands, the company offers an extensive portfolio of products, services, and expertise that have shaped iconic projects and advanced communities across the region.

Building on this legacy, Al-Futtaim Contracting has signed an exclusive partnership with global vertical transportation giant Hyundai Elevator to deliver next-generation elevator and escalator technologies to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement follows the formal signing at Hyundai Elevator’s headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, where Mr. Murali S., Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Contracting, and Mr. Yum Kyu Sang, Head of Global Sales for Hyundai Elevator, sealed the strategic agreement. As part of the visit, Mr. Murali toured Hyundai’s pioneering Smart Campus in Chung-Ju City, including the iconic 250-meter Hyundai Asan Test Tower, which features elevators capable of speeds up to 21m/s, a testament to Hyundai’s global leadership in elevator technology.

Under the terms of the exclusive dealership, Al-Futtaim Contracting will serve as the sole distributor to supply, install, and maintain Hyundai Elevator’s full suite of vertical transportation (VT) solutions in Saudi Arabia. This will encompass all VT products, including machine-room-less (MRL) elevators, escalators, moving walks, high-speed, and ultra-high-speed elevators, supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious urban and infrastructure initiatives.

Mr. Murali S., Managing Director, Al-Futtaim Contracting, said: “Our partnership with Hyundai Elevator marks a pivotal chapter for the Kingdom’s evolving skyline. Together, we will set new benchmarks for efficiency, safety, and design, empowering Saudi projects with world-class vertical mobility. This marks another significant partnership for Al-Futtaim Contracting in the sector, and as the exclusive dealer, we’re committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision with transformative innovations and unmatched service. We are proud to continue driving progress across the region.”

Mr. Yum Kyu Sang, Head of Global Sales, Hyundai Elevator, added: “We are delighted to join forces with Al-Futtaim Contracting as our exclusive partner for Saudi Arabia. With Hyundai’s legacy of innovation and Al-Futtaim Contracting’s deep-rooted expertise, our collaboration sets the stage for the introduction of leading elevator and escalator solutions, catering to the ever-rising demand for speed, safety, and smart technologies.”

This exclusive partnership signifies Al-Futtaim Contracting’s ongoing commitment to being the Partner of Possibilities as it marks the inaugural collaboration between Al-Futtaim Contracting and Hyundai Elevator. By uniting the unique strengths of each entity, the agreement aims to elevate the standards of vertical transportation infrastructure throughout Saudi Arabia. It reflects a shared dedication to advancing innovation, technological leadership, and exceptional customer service as the Kingdom moves forward on its path to urban transformation.

For more information on Al-Futtaim Contracting’s innovative product portfolio, please visit their official website: https://www.alfuttaim.com/our-brands/al-futtaim-construction/.

Al-Futtaim Contracting

Al-Futtaim Contracting is a fully integrated, end-to-end specialist division of Al-Futtaim Real Estate in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, offering an unmatched suite of solutions, products and services within the Construction, Engineering, Technologies and Facilities Management industries for over 50 years. As a company built on strong partnerships, Al-Futtaim Contracting embraces the Partners of Possibilities framework, which underscores our long-standing collaboration with global industry leaders to deliver sustainable, high-quality projects.

The Construction division delivers comprehensive building and civil contracting services, leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide cost-optimized solutions for sectors including industrial, commercial, and residential projects.

The Engineering division specializes in Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) solutions, fire life safety, elevator & escalator services and trading services, ensuring high industry standards and innovative engineering practices.

The Technologies division offers digital transformation and IT infrastructure solutions, enabling clients to harness the latest technologies such as IoT and cybersecurity to optimize operations.

The Facilities Management division provides sustainable energy management, HVAC maintenance, and property upkeep, ensuring the smooth operation and longevity of assets.

Products, services, and solutions across all four verticals are supported by comprehensive after-sales care, including project management, installation, testing, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance contracts.

Our commitment to excellence is reinforced by partnerships with world-renowned brands such as TOTO, Hitachi, Toshiba, Panasonic, LG, Microsoft, and Cisco. These collaborations, grounded in the Partners of Possibilities ethos, reflect Al-Futtaim Contracting’s dedication to maintaining the highest international standards while continuously driving innovation and growth. This collective ambition has shaped iconic projects and advanced communities, underscoring our vision for the future.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For more information, please contact: alfuttaim@webershandwick.com