United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Al-Futtaim Automotive has expanded its footprint in Abu Dhabi with the opening of two new facilities near Dalma Mall, Mussafah, the brand’s third Al-Futtaim Automall and its 15th Al-Futtaim Auto Center in the UAE. The openings mark a strategic move to enhance accessibility, convenience, and customer service for car buyers and vehicle owners in the region.

The new Al-Futtaim Automall offers an expanded selection of over 150 certified pre-owned vehicles onsite, covering every segment and price point to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse customer base. It is staffed by a multi-lingual team fluent in over 10 languages, reflecting the diversity of Abu Dhabi’s growing population. This launch comes at a pivotal moment for the UAE’s pre-owned car market, which is projected to grow from USD 20.55 billion in 2025 to USD 35.78 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.73% according to the latest report from Mordor Intelligence.

Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Automall said "The pre-owned car market is expanding rapidly, driven by customers seeking reliable vehicles at fair prices—without unexpected complications. Today’s buyers not only demand value and transparency, but also peace of mind throughout their ownership journey. At Al-Futtaim Automall, we remain committed to delivering exactly that. Every vehicle we offer undergoes rigorous inspection and comes with a warranty of up to 3 years, giving customers confidence long after the purchase. To further enhance convenience and assurance, we provide a range of flexible financing solutions, along with tailored service and maintenance contracts. We've made it easier than ever to find the right vehicle, at the right value, in an environment that is welcoming, trustworthy, and focused on long-term satisfaction."

Commitment to certified quality and transparency

Al-Futtaim Automall follow a strict process where each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive multi-point inspection, necessary repairs with approved parts, and final road testing at a dedicated preparation facility. Vehicles come with a warranty of up to three years (minimum twelve months), a service plan, and roadside assistance, addressing common buyer concerns about reliability and unexpected costs. In addition, every car’s history is verified through official channels to avoid hidden issues, and all ownership paperwork and fees are handled in advance.

Supporting After-Sales Needs with a Modern Service Center

The new 2,412 sq. ft. Al-Futtaim Auto Center in Mussafah enhances the brand’s multi-brand service network, offering a comprehensive range of aftersales solutions for both private car owners and fleet operators. Certified technicians carry out oil changes, preventive maintenance, general repairs, and specialist services for EVs, using genuine, top-tier parts. All services are delivered with transparent pricing, ensuring customers know exactly what they are paying for.

Additional capabilities include tyre and battery replacement, smart repairs, as well as electrical and AC maintenance for all car brands. Auto Center also features convenient digital booking, operates seven days a week, and offers pick-up and drop-off services. For added flexibility, Mobile Service vans are available to deliver car care directly to customers' locations. A modern customer lounge with complimentary Wi-Fi and refreshments ensures a comfortable waiting experience.

Jean-Pascal Bourdier, Managing Director of Global Aftersales at Al-Futtaim Automotive, said: "We know that trust and convenience are key for our customers when it comes to servicing their vehicles. The new Auto Center in Abu Dhabi brings our multi-brand expertise even closer to residents and businesses, offering them high-quality maintenance and a smooth, digitally enabled experience."

A Customer-Centric Experience

Both new facilities in Abu Dhabi have been designed to offer a unified customer journey. From a modern, air-conditioned showroom where buyers can browse a wide choice of certified vehicles, to a service facility that offers quick maintenance and repairs, every detail reflects Al-Futtaim Automotive’s commitment to trust, convenience and peace of mind. Customers benefit from digital tools, transparent processes, flexible options and welcoming spaces, whether they are purchasing a pre-owned car, trading in an old one, or having their vehicle serviced by expert technicians. This integrated approach ensures that every interaction is simple, clear and reassuring.

With three Automall showrooms and 15 Auto Centers operating across the UAE, and plans to expand into the Northern Emirates in the coming months, Al-Futtaim Automotive remains committed to expanding access to certified vehicles and reliable car care, supporting individuals and businesses alike with a trusted, integrated experience.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders—supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

