United Arab Emirates: Driven by its customer-centric approach and its commitment to customer safety without compromises, Al-Futtaim Automotive has intensified the fight against counterfeit spare parts in the UAE. In 2024 alone, the company conducted 20 targeted raids in Sharjah, Northern Emirates, and Al Ain, confiscating over 2.5 million fake components valued at nearly AED 7.46 million. These include Oil Filters worth AED 2.81 million and Air Filters & Cabin A/C Filters valued at AED 0.85 million. Alongside enforcement efforts, Al-Futtaim Automotive has taken a proactive approach by training 414 government officials in 2024 across all seven emirates to identify and combat effectively.

This year’s raids marked a 116% increase in the value of counterfeit parts confiscated compared to 2021 (worth AED 3.45 million), reflecting the growing threat of counterfeit goods in the UAE. Fake parts endanger vehicles and lives, and Al-Futtaim Automotive has stepped up efforts through a combination of strategic raids, extensive training programs, and impactful awareness campaigns.

The Hidden Dangers of Counterfeit

Counterfeit spare parts, while often visually identical to genuine ones, fail to meet the rigorous quality standards required to ensure vehicle performance and passenger safety. Counterfeit air filters, for example, allow unfiltered air into the engine, compromising durability, while fake cabin A/C filters expose passengers to harmful pollutants inside the vehicle.

The UAE’s counterfeit market remains a serious challenge across all sectors. In the first half of 2023, the UAE Ministry of Economy conducted 4,444 inspections, uncovering 620 violations related to commercial fraud, imitation, and counterfeiting[1]. Federal Decree Law No. (42) of 2023 has further strengthened protections against counterfeit goods, ensuring safer markets for customers. Meanwhile, Dubai Police’s Economic Crimes Department has reported 1,297 cases and seized counterfeit goods valued at AED 8.7 billion since 2019, highlighting the scale of the challenge and the urgent need for collaboration in consumer protection and intellectual property rights[2]. Counterfeiting in the UAE is a grave criminal offense met with stringent legal repercussions, ranging from fines and business penalties to imprisonment.

In just the third quarter of this year, Al-Futtaim Automotive has carried out five high-impact raids, intercepting counterfeit automotive products worth AED 2.06 million. The company had trained 191 government officials until Q3 of 2024.

“Counterfeit spare parts are not just a threat to the credibility and reliability of all automotive brands, but also pose a grave threat to the safety and well-being of customers,” shared Antoine Barthes, Vice-President of Al-Futtaim Automotive. “Following our customer-first values, we take the responsibility for protecting all car owners, and that’s why we concentrate our efforts, resources and investments in minimizing the dangers of counterfeit. This is a mission shared by our partners, like Toyota, as we work together throughout the year to uphold road safety. Through rigorous enforcement, education and partnerships with various government entities, we are building a safer market and continue earning the trust of our customers.”

This year’s campaign focuses on raising awareness about the dangers of counterfeit air and cabin A/C filters, which directly affect vehicle performance and passenger health. To protect themselves, Al-Futtaim Automotive recommends customers to purchase spare parts exclusively from authorized dealer networks and retain VAT invoices with their name as proof of purchase. These measures safeguard vehicle owners from fraud and allow authorities to take action against counterfeiters.

The company also urges vehicle owners to prioritize safety by visiting authorized service centers for genuine spare parts and regular maintenance.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.