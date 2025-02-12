Running from February 10 to March 31, 2025, the campaign offers customers a chance to win exciting daily prizes, including a Nissan Patrol.

Dubai, UAE – In the spirit of Ramadan, Al Fardan Exchange is announcing the launch of its 50-day Ramadan with Al Fardan Exchange Campaign, running from February 10 to March 31, 2025. This initiative is a tribute to the unwavering support of our customers across the UAE by giving back during this period and offering participants several chances to win big prizes ranging from a Nissan Patrol to 1000 cash prizes throughout the campaign.

Al Fardan Exchange hosted a special event at its Sonapur Central Branch in Dubai to commemorate the launch of the campaign, recognising five long-standing customers from diverse backgrounds by doubling their last Ramadan remittance transactions. Pioneered by the senior management at Al Fardan Exchange, this initiative honours expatriate workers whose contributions are vital to the UAE's thriving economy.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, expressed his sentiments, stating, “Ramadan is a time of reflection, gratitude, and community. This campaign is our way of giving back to our valued customers, especially those who rely on our services to stay connected with their families back home. Customer loyalty is the foundation of our success, and we take pride in supporting those who trust us. With expatriates comprising 75% of the UAE’s workforce, we recognize our responsibility to give back to the people who drive the nation’s economy and are integral to our success.”

The Ramadan with Al Fardan Exchange Campaign was officially inaugurated by previous Ramadan winners, who returned to share their experiences and celebrate the spirit of generosity. Through continuous customer-focused initiatives, Al Fardan Exchange remains committed to enriching the lives of the UAE’s diverse expatriate community and strengthening its role as a trusted financial partner.

Over 1,000 winners will be selected throughout the campaign, with exciting prizes including a Nissan Patrol, seven iPhone 16 Pro Max phones, seven ten-gram gold coins, and twenty daily winners will be selected.

Customers can participate by completing any international transaction at any of Al Fardan Exchange's 90+ branches across the UAE or through the AlfaPay money transfer app. Each transaction provides an entry into the daily draws, offering multiple opportunities to win throughout the period.

Customers are encouraged to visit Al Fardan Exchange's official website or contact their nearest branch for more information about the campaign and terms and conditions.

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation by helping them bring life to their dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, Al Fardan Exchange is incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through its omni-channel presence, providing financial services via the AlfaPay App and a strong network of over 90 branches across the Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust at the forefront.

Committed to innovation, Al Fardan Exchange is embracing digital transformation to enhance operational efficiencies and expand revenue streams. This strategic focus includes integrating artificial intelligence and digital solutions to deliver customer-centric solutions, aligning with the UAE government’s vision for innovation and inclusion. Notably, the company has become the founding partner for the Dubai AI Festival, underscoring its leadership in AI integration within the financial sector.

Al Fardan Exchange’s mission is to redefine global money transfer and payment services by leveraging cutting-edge technology, a robust branch network, and superior customer service. The company upholds values of integrity, innovation, commitment, collaboration, and connectivity (financial inclusion).

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com.