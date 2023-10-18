Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Fardan Exchange and HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 17 during the largest tech and start-up show in the world GITEX GLOBAL 2023, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, to mark the beginning of an exciting collaboration. As part of this alliance, Al Fardan Exchange will launch the AlfaPay app on HUAWEI AppGallery, ensuring seamless transactions and enhancing the user experience.

The MoU was signed by Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, and Peak Yin, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, both representing their organizations with a shared vision of growth and success.

Al Fardan Exchange’s AlfaPay app launch on HUAWEI AppGallery will provide users with easy access to AlfaPay's innovative financial solutions, ensuring seamless transactions and enhancing their experiences. Additionally, the partnership will enable both HMS and AlfaPay to collaborate and execute joint marketing campaigns. This endeavor aims to raise brand awareness and presence in the region mutually.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "This collaboration aligns with our vision to continually innovate and provide our customers with convenient and reliable financial solutions. Our collaboration with Huawei's technological prowess will enable us to expand our reach and serve a wider audience. Through the AlfaPay app, customers will enjoy a seamless experience, making their transactions even more effortless and secure."

Peak Yin, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, shared his thoughts, stating, "We are excited to announce that Al Fardan Exchange has become the latest financial institution to become part of our growing HUAWEI Mobile Services ecosystem. The strategic partnership highlights the rapid growth of our portfolio of banking and financial apps available on the HUAWEI AppGallery. This has been made possible by our commitment to establishing a safe and secure platform that gives businesses and consumers the confidence they need to take advantage of the convenience that mobile finance apps deliver. Our partnership will offer a number of benefits, extending to both Huawei users and Al Fardan Exchange customers delivering a comprehensive user experience and innovative services."

Customers who utilize the AlfaPay app can enjoy an array of benefits, such as effortlessly sending money to over 100 countries with competitive foreign exchange rates, lower sending fees, paying bills, convenience of cash pick-up, instant credit to accounts as well as instant wallets credit globally.

Al Fardan Exchange and HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) partnership promises innovative solutions and improved customer experiences. With a shared vision and commitment to cooperation, the parties look forward to delivering greater value to their customers and partners.

About Al Fardan Exchange:

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to a commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end Jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds a global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation, by helping them bring life to their own dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, the company is proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through our 80+ strong network, spanning all Emirates. Reinforced by strategic partnerships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, it offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust in the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com

About HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS)

HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) is a part of Huawei Consumer Business Group, which aims to provide a complete, all-scenario mobile ecosystem to Huawei device users. HMS users can enjoy official services such as HUAWEI AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Themes, Video, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more which come along with EMUI. HMS covers users in over 170 countries and regions, serving as an ultimate and premium smart living experience to benefit every user. As the era of a fully connected world has arrived, HMS continues evolving to provide an optimised mobile experience and fulfil the commitment to bring the world closer.

Visit huaweimobileservices.com for more information on HMS.