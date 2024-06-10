Commitment to Security: The PCI DSS certification reinforces AEP's dedication to safeguarding customer data and maintaining a robust security infrastructure.

Al Etihad Payments (AEP) has secured the PCI DSS certification for 2024, demonstrating compliance with top data security standards.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a globally recognized framework of policies and procedures designed to enhance the security of credit, debit, and cash card transactions, and safeguard cardholders from the misuse of their personal information.

Abu Dhabi: Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, proudly announces its successful attainment of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification for the year 2024. This significant achievement reaffirms AEP's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and regulatory compliance across its operations.

PCI DSS is a set of stringent standards mandated by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). These standards, intended to improve organizations' security posture, must be followed by any entity that stores, processes, or transmits cardholder data to prevent payment card fraud.

Al Etihad Payments is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved PCI DSS 4.0 certification following a thorough independent assessment by SISA, a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). SISA, is a Qualified Security Assessor and a leader in digital payments security, that helps organizations meet the security requirements to keep their customers' critical data secure. The certification process involved a comprehensive evaluation of the company's security policies, procedures, and controls, ensuring robust protection of sensitive payment data.

AEP's compliance achievement is the result of broad coordination, planning, and seamless implementation by both teams. This relationship underscores AEP's commitment to safeguarding customer data and showcases SISA's expertise and reliability in conducting rigorous audits that uphold the highest standards of data security.

Jan Pilbauer, CEO, Al Etihad Payments said "Receiving the PCI DSS 4.0 compliance certificate from SISA is an important milestone for Al Etihad Payments, demonstrating our dedication to maintaining robust data security and regulatory compliance. This achievement reflects on our unwavering commitment to protecting customer data and ensuring the reliability of our secure infrastructure and robust internal processes."

In today's increasingly digital landscape, maintaining customer trust is paramount. PCI DSS represents a stringent yet invaluable set of security standards designed to safeguard sensitive data, prevent breaches, thereby crucial in achieving this goal. I extend my congratulations to Al Etihad Payments on achieving this compliance certificate and commend their dedication to enhancing their capabilities and delivering top-notch services to their customers,” said Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA. “At SISA,as pioneers in providing cybersecurity solutions for the digital payments industry, we are proud to enable the implementation of even stronger security measures, further securing Al Etihad Payments operations and their customers' data.

About Al Etihad Payments

Al Etihad Payments (AEP), as the national payments entity in the UAE, plays a crucial role in developing and operating the best in-class national payments infrastructure. Driven by a mission to support the government's vision of a society less reliant on cash and national digitization, AEP strategically positions itself to provide innovative and interoperable payment solutions, enable financial institutions to enhance customer experience, and fortify a robust, efficient, and secure financial market infrastructure for the UAE.

For more information, please visit Al Etihad Payments website: https://aletihadpayments.ae

About SISA

SISA is a global forensics-driven cybersecurity solutions company for digital payments, trusted by leading organizations for securing their businesses with robust preventive, detective, and corrective cybersecurity solutions. Our problem-first, human-centric approach helps businesses strengthen their cybersecurity posture. We apply the power of forensic intelligence and advanced technology to offer true security to 2,000+ customers in 40+ countries.

For more information, visit www.sisainfosec.com or reach out to prathima.kj@sisainfosec.com.