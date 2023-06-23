Sharjah: Al Dhaid Livestock Market management has announced its readiness to receive visitors on Eid Al-Adha, in accordance with the highest standards and services that meet the needs of the residents and visitors of the region. An integrated plan was devised by the management team in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police, Sharjah Ambulance and Saned Integrated Facilities Management.

Talal Mohamed, Director Central Region Markets, said: "We are pleased to announce that all preparations have been completed at Al Dhaid Livestock Market to receive visitors on this blessed Eid. We ensure impeccably high-quality services; as the market includes mechanisms that will reduce crowding and speed up the process for slaughtering and delivering sacrifices."

Talal Mohamed emphasised that the slaughterhouse management team is fully prepared to tackle the Eid rush. The team comprises qualified technical staff including doctors, veterinarians and inspectors. Novel and efficient technologies and equipment will be used during slaughter, with a designated waiting tent equipped with all supplies to serve visitors.

Talal Mohamed added that an operational plan has been developed to create two different tracks throughout the market for visitors to follow; the first ‘green’ track allows vehicles loaded with sacrificial animals to be directly transported to visitors who will pre-pay for their slaughters at the cashier and be issued an invoice and card for the details of their sacrifice.

The second ‘yellow’ track is for those purchasing sacrificial animals directly from the market barns. To facilitate the market during the anticipated Eid rush, the market management has increased capacity to 55 butchers inside the slaughterhouse, in addition to a large number of volunteers and service and cleaning workers to provide services at various work points.

Market Operational Hours during Eid Al Adha:

Visitors will be received throughout Eid al-Adha daily from 6 AM to 2 PM. The reception of camel and cow sacrifices will begin after 10:30 AM.

Market Facilities:

The 30,000 sq.m. livestock market in Al Dhaid includes 22 cow and camel pens, 25 sheep pens and 13 poultry shops. The market enjoys a prime location in Al Owaid, downtown Al Dhaid, and ensures the provision of the highest possible quality services.

The livestock market in Al Dhaid is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the government of Sharjah.

