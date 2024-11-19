

Cairo: ‘Al Dahra – Egypt’, one of the largest and most innovative strategic investors in the sustainable agriculture sector, has announced its plans to bolster food security and support the local economy in Egypt. This announcement was made during a press conference where the company showcased its business scale and strategy aimed at producing and exporting high-quality food products and animal feed.

‘Al Dahra – Egypt’ owns 67,000 feddans with over 40,000 feddans of irrigated land, distributed across four farms in three strategic locations in Toshka, East Owinat, and Salheya. Additionally, the company owns a 20MW solar power station. It produces a diverse range of essential crops, including wheat, sugar beets, corn, animal feed and citrus fruits, underscoring its pivotal role in supporting Egypt's food security.

The company has also successfully become the largest private-sector producer of wheat over the past three years. Since its inception, ‘Al Dahra – Egypt’ has slashed the import bill by over $250 million, delivering 450,000 tons of wheat to government silos and producing more than 300,000 tons of corn and sugar beet. By exporting crops like citrus fruits to Europe and Southeast Asia, it not only bolsters the local economy but also helps meet Egypt’s foreign currency needs. This year, the company ranked among the top 10 producer/exporter of citrus in Egypt.

On this occasion, Eng. Raouf Tawfik, CEO of ‘Al Dahra – Egypt’, stated, "Our current strategy focuses on producing strategic crops, supporting exports, and adopting sustainable farming practices to achieve the highest productivity per acre. We have invested more than $250 million, with a focus on land reclamation and the establishment of state-of-the-art sustainable agricultural projects. We will continue to invest to upgrading machinery, irrigation systems in addition to increasing our farmed land"

He added, "’Al Dahra – Egypt’ takes a balanced approach, prioritizing the local market by expanding our crop portfolio while also boosting exports by opening new markets with innovative products. We’re committed to sustainability, using cutting-edge technologies like satellite monitoring for irrigation and soil quality, water resource monitoring, and precision agriculture to ensure the most efficient use of our resources. By adopting these advanced systems, we not only enhance productivity but also minimize our environmental footprint, contributing to a greener future.”

It's worth noting that today's exceptional productivity levels are the result of the dedication of over 600 staff members. Remarkably, the packaging plant is managed by an almost entirely female team, promoting gender equality and empowering women in the workforce. This initiative aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030 and our company’s vision of an inclusive and balance work place.