Al Ain: To celebrate the successful integration of advanced surgical services at the Burjeel Day Surgery Center (BDSC) in Al Dhahir, a special community gathering was held, attended by community leaders, prominent families, senior dignitaries, and the youth of the Al Ain region. A key milestone in the center’s growth, the event highlighted its expanded role in bringing specialized healthcare closer to underserved areas of Al Ain.

The celebration took place in the presence of H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, UAE Astronaut and Minister of State for Youth Affairs. His participation emphasized the alignment of BDSC’s services with the UAE’s vision for an accessible and connected healthcare ecosystem. During the event, local community leaders shared personal experiences and praised the impact of the center in improving access to quality care. Senior leadership from Burjeel Holdings, including Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman; Mr. John Sunil, CEO; and Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Member of the Board of Directors, also graced the occasion.

The gathering also marked the inauguration of the second phase of BDSC’s Operating Theaters. This expansion reflects the center’s commitment to enhancing the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided to citizens and residents of Al Ain, particularly the local communities in and around the Al Dhahir area. With this development, the facility is now fully equipped and operational for performing a wide range of surgical procedures.

“This milestone reflects our commitment to building healthcare systems around the needs of people and communities. The successful integration of surgical services at BDSC will enhance the offerings for the community. We are proud of the opportunity to work in line with the vision of our leadership to improve healthcare experiences across Al Ain,” said Dr. Aysha Almahri, CEO, Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings.

Since its inception in May 2024, BDSC has evolved into a comprehensive surgical facility, offering a range of day surgeries across key specialties. From diagnostics to surgical interventions, the center now delivers a full suite of services, minimizing the need for patients to travel long distances for care. It offers specialized services in Orthopedics, ENT, General Surgery, Urology, Gynecology, Endoscopic Surgery, and more. The surgical unit is supported by board-certified doctors, rehabilitation experts, and modern diagnostic technology, and complex cases continue to be referred through Burjeel’s broader network, ensuring seamless continuity of care.

“Our enhanced capabilities mean patients can now receive the care they need, quickly, safely, and close to home. We are proud to be a trusted partner for the community and will continue expanding services in response to local needs,” said Dr. Mohamed Hassan Abbass Hassan Elshamsy, Medical Director and Consultant in Ophthalmology at BDSC, Al Dhahir.

The event also served as a platform to reinforce future plans to expand services at the center, including the potential addition of emergency and more complex care offerings.