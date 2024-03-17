Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – In a significant stride towards excellence in healthcare diagnostics, Al Borg Diagnostic Labs, based in Riyadh, has been awarded the prestigious accreditation from the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This recognition underscores the lab's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, reliability, and efficiency in medical testing.

As a beacon of advanced diagnostic services in the Gulf and Middle East, Al Borg Reference Lab specializes in areas like genetics, immunology, and molecular biochemistry. Dr. Mai Al Meshari, the Executive Medical Director, expressed pride in this accomplishment “The CAP accreditation reinforces our position as a leading provider of diagnostic services and supports our vision in effectively contributing to the goals of Vision 2030, especially in the area of improving the quality of health services and localizing specialized tests."

The CAP accreditation, a global benchmark for laboratory excellence, was granted following a rigorous evaluation of Al Borg Lab's operational and technical capabilities, staff expertise, equipment, and quality assurance practices. This accolade not only elevates Al Borg Reference Lab's status but also sets a new standard for specialized diagnostic services in the region, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to the health and safety of the community.

For more information about Al Borg Diagnostic Labs and their services, visit www.alborgdx.com.

About Al Borg Lab

Al Borg Lab is a leading provider of diagnostic medical services in the Gulf Cooperation Council. Focusing on the use of advanced technology and maintaining international quality standards, Al Borg Lab offers a wide range of diagnostic services to meet the growing health needs of individuals and institutions in the region, supporting the national vision of a self-sufficient and accessible healthcare system.