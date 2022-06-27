Ajman, UAE: The 2,600-meter community cycling and walking track that has been developed by Al Bayt Mitwahid Association (ABM) in partnership with Ajman Municipality & Planning Department and Ghantoot Group is now open to the public. The track is located in Ajman and showcases Al Bayt Mitwahid’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle for people across the country. The walking and cycling track has been developed as a resource to help the community members lead healthy lifestyles. As an entity that supports the continued growth and development of the UAE, Al Bayt Mitwahid Association focuses on ‘healthy living’ as one of its key areas.

Ahmed Saif Al Mehairi, Executive Director of Infrastructure Development Sector of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department stated: “I’m delighted to announce that the track which is now ready and open to the public. Launching the track will encourage an active and healthy lifestyle among the Ajman community, which is a great way to commence 2022. We believe that this is a solid beginning to our long partnership as we work together to complement the Government of Ajman’s efforts towards enhancing recreational community facilities in the Emirate.”

Abdullah Al Neyadi, Board Member of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association said: “Creating projects that promote healthy living and a balanced lifestyle has been part of our core strategy from the very start. To that end, we have launched several initiatives across the country to ensure that community members everywhere have access to the facilities and systems needed to build healthy and sustainable routines. I want to thank our partners Ghantoot Group who supported our vision financially, and the Ajman Municipality for their all-round support to make this track a reality”.

Ghantoot Group, the entity that sponsored and constructed the world-class cycling and walking track, is keen on working on more projects that will serve wider community segments alongside Al Bayt Mitwahid Association and Ajman Municipality.

On the launch of the cycling and walking track, Ali Mohamad Al Bloushi Chairman of Ghantoot Group stated: “It was a pleasure and an honour to work on this fantastic community-serving project alongside Al Bayt Mitwahid Association with all-round facilitation from Ajman Municipality. The project will serve as a great outlet for local residents to inculcate a healthier lifestyle. We look forward to partnering with leading stakeholders on many such projects in the future as well.”

-Ends-

About Al Bayt Mitwahid Association

Al Bayt Mitwahid Association (ABM) was launched in 2012, originally as a national campaign by employees of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, to support the continued growth and development of the UAE aligned with the vision of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. Operating as a federal organisation since 2014, ABM has established itself as a national leader in community development, providing the diverse communities of the UAE with an open platform to give back to society. ABM aims to promote and celebrate unity by creating and implementing community development initiatives focused on unity, healthy living, STEM & innovation and supporting social groups.

To know more information, please visit us on: https://www.albaytmitwahid.ae

Instagram: @Albaytmitwahid, Facebook: @AlBaytMitwahid, Twitter: @AlBaytMitwahid