Jeddah, KSA – Al Balad Development Company (BDC), the master developer of Historic Jeddah (Al Balad), and Sawani Company, the leading producer in the camel milk sector, today announced the signing of an MoU to provide the “Noug” brand of camel milk products for all visitors to the Historic Jeddah District and participate in events and seasonal celebrations. Both companies are wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The agreement will support local content and provide an authentic, enriching visitor experience. Al Balad will be only the second outlet for “Noug” products in the Kingdom, following the launch of Sawani branches in Riyadh.

The agreement was signed by Jamil Hassan Ghaznawi, CEO of Al Balad Development Company, and Ahmed Jamal El-Din, CEO of Sawani Company, in Al Balad in the presence of officials and senior executives from both parties. The agreement emphasized the contribution of both parties towards preserving national heritage, including the heritage of historic Jeddah and the significant role played by camels in Saudi heritage. The agreement also underscores the commitment of both parties to revitalize the economic and social development of Al Balad, placing authentic heritage and community at the forefront of this development.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Jamil Hassan Ghaznawi said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Sawani Company to provide their authentic heritage-focused camel milk products to Al Balad’s visitors. This is a great step towards our overall mission to provide an immersive and enriching experience for our visitors, introducing them to products that have a significant cultural and historical connection. This sustainable partnership supports our focus on uplifting Al Balad community and supporting locally made products.”

Ahmed Jamal El-Din, CEO of Sawani Company, added: “through this agreement, we solidify our commitment to share and put forth Saudi national heritage and customs to the world and specifically to (Al Balad) visitors. Through this agreement, we will continue to ensure that Sawani Company plays a key role in economic development to aid in achieving Saudi Vision 2030 non-oil economy, diversification of national revenue and enriching local content”

About Sawani Company

The newly established Sawani Company is the leading brand in camel milk products in the Kingdom. It provides high-quality camel milk products to local and international markets, while supporting the nation’s camel culture and heritage. There is enormous potential in the camel milk sector: Sawani Company seeks to unleash this potential and create a strong and cohesive industry by establishing sustainable and strategic partnerships with various public and private sector entities.

About Al Balad Development Company

Al Balad Development Company, the main developer of Jeddah's historic Al Balad district, aims to revitalize Al Balad as a global cultural heritage destination, providing an integrated environment that supports the local community, provides an authentic experience for visitors and creates an attractive environment for both work and leisure, thereby enhancing the quality of life in the region. The company prioritizes sustainability in its development, with a primary focus on preserving the unique heritage of Al Balad, which is listed as a UNESCO heritage site.