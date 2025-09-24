Sharjah: The fourth edition of the Al Asayl Exhibition 2025 opens tomorrow, Thursday, at Expo Al Dhaid and will run until September 28.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event brings together over 250 companies and brands specialising in horse, camel, and falcon supplies. It also features notable participation from official clubs and associations active in equestrian sports, falconry, and camel racing, making it the most prominent annual gathering and marketplace of its kind in Sharjah.

The four-day exhibition will highlight the latest equipment, products, and services in equestrian, camel, falcon care and Arab heritage-focused industries. Exhibitors will display advanced breeding techniques, stable equipment, transport gear, and veterinary solutions.

Visitors will also find curated showcases of premium falcons alongside demonstrations and insights into falconry practices, reflecting the event’s role in celebrating and preserving authentic Arab identity and rich history.

Purebred falcon auction

A major highlight of this year’s edition is the Falcon Auction, now recognised as a strategic driver for engaging high-value buyers and collectors of rare and purebred falcons from the UAE and the wider Gulf market. The auction is expected to draw strong participation from falconry enthusiasts and competitive bidding for premium breeds such as Shaheen, Gyr-Shaheen, Gyr-Tiba, and pure Gyr falcons.

The Al Asayl Exhibition plays a pivotal role in advancing hunting and equestrian-related industries by creating a supportive platform for horse, camel, and falcon owners alongside relevant enterprises. It provides a premier venue to exchange expertise and showcase their latest products before a wide audience of visitors.

It also offers a valuable opportunity for heritage sports enthusiasts to acquire the latest equipment and supplies, while learning about global best practices in purebred animal care.

The exhibition balances cultural preservation with economic opportunity, combining efforts to instill heritage values in younger generations with the development of an active commercial market for industries linked to equestrianism, falconry, and related traditions.

Hosting the event at Expo Al Dhaid, in Sharjah’s central region, underscores this vision, as the area embodies the traditional lifestyle of the UAE and the Gulf, offering visitors and exhibitors alike an authentic cultural experience.

strategic setting enhances the exhibition’s appeal, delivering authenticity while supporting trade, business networking, and sector growth.

Diverse participations

The exhibition features a diverse range of participants including companies specialising in stable solutions, feed supplements, and veterinary services, alongside government entities that reinforce the event’s official and community relevance.

This exhibition draws a wide audience of horse, camel, and falcon owners, breeders, and trainers, in addition to hunting and equestrian sports enthusiasts, veterinarians, and professionals across the broader animal care and heritage industries.

Beyond its commercial dimension, the Al Asayl Exhibition incorporates a rich programme of educational activities and training workshops on the care and treatment of horses, camels, and falcons. This integrated approach positions the exhibition as a unique platform that unites business opportunities with knowledge-sharing and heritage-inspired entertainment.