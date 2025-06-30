Dubai, UAE – Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, is proud to announce the digital issuance of its popular prepaid cards, the TravelCard and FlexiblePay cards. This initiative promotes financial inclusion and supports the UAE’s vision of fostering a cashless economy. Customers can now obtain these cards instantly through the Al Ansari Exchange app, enhancing convenience, security and accessibility.

Within just a few seconds of application approval, UAE residents are issued a 16-digit Visa co-branded digital card ready for immediate use for seamless payments. The digital issuance eliminates the need for branch visits, allowing customers to access their cards from the comfort of their homes or on the go. To deliver an even smoother customer experience, the digital cards are easily integrated with major digital wallets, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay, offering customers the convenience and speed of contactless payments.

The TravelCard is tailored for travellers, offering competitive exchange rates, multi-currency support, and worldwide acceptance, making it an ideal companion for international trips. Meanwhile, the FlexiblePay card offers a versatile payment solution for everyday expenses, with easy reload options, online shopping capabilities, and seamless wallet integration. Both cards are equipped with enhanced security features to ensure safe transactions and peace of mind.

“We are thrilled to introduce the digital issuance of our TravelCard and FlexiblePay cards.” said Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange. “This innovation reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions that are both convenient and secure. By leveraging digital technology, we aim to enhance the overall customer experience and meet the evolving needs of our clients. Our goal is to empower individuals from all walks of life, fostering financial inclusion and enabling them to embrace the advantages of a cashless society, in line with the UAE’s vision for a digital economy and its position as a global financial hub.”

Al Ansari Exchange is a technology-led financial services provider redefining remittances and currency exchange through secure, smart, and scalable digital solutions. With the UAE’s largest network and a fast-growing app-based user base, it empowers millions to move money with ease and confidence. Rated 5A1 by Dun & Bradstreet for financial strength, it is trusted by millions and built for the future of finance.

