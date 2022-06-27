Al Ansari Exchange announces the introduction of smart counters across branches in the UAE. The new counters will help increase operational efficiencies and provide customers with a convenient and faster way to pay for simple transactions.

The machines will be installed in more than 50 branches, providing services such as remittances, bill payments, payroll salary withdrawal, credit card bill payments, and cash payments for digital transactions. By 2024, over 100 counters will be fully operational across the country.

Mohamad Bitar, Deputy CEO at Al Ansari Exchange commented, “Our smart counters are the latest in our ramped-up digital transformation activities this year geared to bring customer satisfaction to new heights. It is part of our tactical response to the unstoppable, ongoing digital shift, which has particularly accelerated during this pandemic. Due to the rapid emergence and evolution of technology, customers today demand efficiency, ease and speed, along with some level of control, safety and personalization, in their transactions. The devices are designed to bring them this seamless experience, empowering them to choose and pay for services without any human interaction. This is consistent with our commitment to provide an outstanding experience and innovative services to our customers.”

The intuitive touch-screen machines will boost the rate of transaction turnarounds, easing queues for customers by providing quick and easy self-service channels. Approximately 20-30 counters will be installed every six months in a phased manner, allowing Al Ansari Exchange to provide omni-channel solutions to our customers based on their needs and requirements.

About Al Ansari Exchange Smart Counters

In its continuous endeavour to provide quick and efficient services to its customers and to avoid unnecessary queues, Al Ansari Exchange is installing Smart Counters across its branches in the UAE where the demand for these counters is higher. The counters are currently placed in Mall of Emirates, Mirdif City Center, Mega Mall Sharjah branch with a plan to gradually roll out the counters in 50 branches by 2024.

The Counters allow customers to transfer money globally, withdraw salary (WPS), pay bills, settle credit card payments, and pay for prepaid cards and eExchange transactions. Customers can choose their preferred language to navigate the options, pay and receive money in cash, use EID card reader and fingerprint for verification and get printed receipts.

About Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange, a leading exchange company in the UAE with the largest branch network, started as an offshoot of a flourishing trading business by the Al Ansari family almost 60 years ago. Al Ansari Exchange was established primarily to meet the foreign exchange and remittance needs of their trading partners and customers at a time when formal banking was yet to be established in the country.

With the gradual evolution and semblance of banking in the mid-1960s, the first branch was opened in Abu Dhabi in 1966.

Today, Al Ansari Exchange boasts a network of over 220 branches, employing over 3,500 multilingual staff who cater to more than 4 million customers with fast, reliable and efficient service at very competitive rates.

The company has also included in its portfolio of services a set of digital solutions, such as the Al Ansari Exchange mobile app, that contributes to around 14% of the total number of transactions.

Al Ansari Exchange has seen healthy year-on-year growth in outward remittances through its network, averaging around 120,000 transactions a day.

