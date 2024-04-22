UAE – Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the United Arab Emirates, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services Group (DFM: ALANSAR), proudly announces its successful validation for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for the year 2024. This certification underscores Al Ansari Exchange's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance in its operations.

PCI DSS is a set of comprehensive security standards designed to ensure that companies that process, store, or transmit debit & credit card information maintain a secure environment. Achieving PCI DSS compliance is a rigorous process that requires meeting strict requirements for data protection, encryption, vulnerability management, access control, and network security.

“We are pleased to announce that Al Ansari Exchange has passed the PCI DSS validation for 2024,” said Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operations Officer at Al Ansari Exchange. “This achievement reflects our steadfast commitment to safeguarding the sensitive financial information of our customers and partners. By adhering to the highest standards of data security, we aim to provide peace of mind to our stakeholders and uphold trust in our brand.”

Al Ansari Exchange's compliance with PCI DSS reaffirms its position as a trusted financial services provider in the region. The company's robust security measures not only protect customer data but also contribute to the overall integrity of the global financial ecosystem.

In addition to achieving PCI DSS validation, Al Ansari Exchange remains dedicated to ongoing investments in technology, infrastructure, and employee training to continually enhance its security posture and adapt to evolving threats in the digital landscape.

“We view data security as a fundamental aspect of our business operations,” added Al Najjar. “Our team remains vigilant in monitoring emerging threats and implementing proactive measures to mitigate risks and ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems and data.”

Al Ansari Exchange extends its gratitude to its customers, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support and trust. The company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence in all aspects of its operations.

About Al Ansari Exchange:

Al Ansari Exchange, a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services P.J.S.C. and the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE.

Al Ansari Exchange, established in 1966 and licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, is the UAE’s first exchange company that grown to be the largest outward personal remittance and foreign exchange company in the country with over 256 branches across the Emirates (as of December 2023). With over 4500 multilingual employees, the Company conducts 134 thousand transactions per day (as of December 2023). Al Ansari Exchange has contributed about 40% of the core operating income of exchange houses in the country and constituted 74% of the consolidated net profit for the exchange houses. In terms of contribution to the foreign exchange business, Al Ansari Exchange made up 32% of the income generated by exchange houses as well as 46% of income in the remittance business. Since its founding, the Company has significantly scaled its digital presence through its award-winning app, website and in-branch smart counters, enabling it to capture a 41% share of the digital outward personal remittances market among exchange houses in 2021, according to a report by Edgar, Dunn and Company.

