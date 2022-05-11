Al Ansari Exchange announced today achieving a soaring 99% customer satisfaction rating in the first quarter of 2022. The company provides essential financial services and ensures maximum customer satisfaction and convenience by engaging in a wide range of customer-driven initiatives.

More than 2.2 million customers took part in the survey during the first three months of 2022. The company has a tablet installed at each counter of all its branches to allow customers to conveniently rate the services and share their overall experience.

Mohamad Bitar, Deputy CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “The entire team at Al Ansari Exchange is very proud of this achievement, particularly because it is based on direct feedback from our customers. It highlights the excellent standard of work delivered by our determined and customer-centric team. It is vital now that we continue to meet and exceed the needs of our customers, beginning with our ongoing integration of digital technologies into our operations to make transactions faster, smoother and more secure.”

“Additionally, our customer rewards programs and promotions, extensive branch networks across the country, and professional and dedicated teams are all important contributors to this success. We believe this will serve as a strong incentive for us to keep focusing on our commitment to our customers and recognising the importance of exemplary results for long-term success and competitiveness,” he continued.

Customer satisfaction contributes to Al Ansari Exchange's positive business results, as the company serves over three million customers each month through over 200 branches across the country.

Its customer base has been consistently expanding over the years, resulting in an uptick in its transactions. During the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai alone, it posted a 185% growth in foreign currency exchange transactions made by non-residents compared to the same period in the previous year.

With its focus on meeting customer needs, the company has won numerous awards. Its most recent accolades were Dubai Quality Appreciation Award and Dubai Smart Industry Award 2022.

