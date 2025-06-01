Suhar – Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology, SOHAR Port and Freezone hosted the inauguration ceremony of the SOHAR Emergency Response Organization, a milestone that redefines industrial safety and resilience in Oman.

The SOHAR Emergency Response Organization is a fully integrated initiative, jointly established by SOHAR Port and Freezone in close partnership with its tenant community. Designed to serve all stakeholders, from employees and contractors to port users and visitors ,this model represents a unified, community-wide approach to emergency preparedness. Its collective nature is what sets it apart as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region.

Ensuring the safety of people and the protection of valuable assets are fundamental principles at SOHAR. The Emergency Response Organization enhances risk mitigation, safeguards facilities, and ensures business continuity, directly supporting SOHAR’s mission to be a reliable, safe, and sustainable industrial hub.

H.E. Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology, emphasized the broader significance of this achievement: “The SOHAR Emergency Response Organization represents a critical step in aligning with Oman’s vision for resilience and sustainability. By enhancing safety standards and ensuring operational continuity, it supports not only SOHAR’s growth but also Oman’s strategic objectives in the logistics sector.”

“This is not just a facility, it is a strategic outcome of collaboration,” said Abdullah Al Jabri, Chairman of the Board of SOHAR Port and Freezone. “Together with our tenants, we have built a shared resource that protects the entire SOHAR ecosystem. This unified model reflects our collective responsibility toward safety, operational excellence, and long-term resilience.”

Operating 24/7 and equipped with advanced technologies, the center provides rapid response to a wide range of emergency scenarios, from medical incidents and industrial fires to hazardous materials and technical rescues. Developed in collaboration with international experts such as the Safety Authority Rotterdam, and operated by Unity Fire and Safety Services LLC, the facility aligns with the best global practices adapted to the local context.

The inauguration of the SOHAR Emergency Response Organization sets a new regional benchmark in industrial safety, not only for its operational capability, but for its ability to unite diverse stakeholders under one mission: protecting the entire SOHAR community through collective action.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, and bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 42,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.

