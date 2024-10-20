Under the leadership of Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, and in alignment with its evolving strategic vision and pioneering contributions

The Evolving Legacy in Real Estate Egypt 2024 Award – In recognition of Al Ahly Sabbour's new evolving strategy reflected in delivering distinguished real estate projects.

The 2024 Award for Most Influential Real Estate Leader in Egypt – Recognizing Eng. Ahmed Sabbour for his substantial contributions as a leading figure in the real estate industry and his visionary leadership.

Cairo – Al Ahly Sabbour Developments has added to its growing list of accomplishments by winning two prestigious awards from the “International Business Magazine Awards for 2024”. This recognition underscores the company's leadership in the real estate sector and highlights its evolving strategy, which prioritizes meeting the evolving needs of all generations while delivering value-driven projects. With over three decades of experience, Al Ahly Sabbour has solidified its position in Egypt's real estate market, playing a pivotal role in advancing the country's urban development.

Al Ahly Sabbour was honored with the "Evolving Legacy in Real Estate Egypt 2024 Award”, symbolizing its rich history of achievements and its modern, evolving strategy. This award highlights the company's ongoing evolution and the impact of its new approach, which has already shown remarkable results in a short time. Additionally, Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, was named the "Most Influential Real Estate Leader Egypt 2024." This accolade recognizes his strategic leadership and visionary approach, strengthening Al Ahly Sabbour's position as a leader in Egypt's real estate sector.

Commenting on the award, Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am proud and deeply honored by this recognition, which reflects the dedication and hard work of our committed team in driving our vision forward and maintaining our leadership in the real estate sector for over 30 years." He added, "I am excited to continue implementing our new evolving strategy, which focuses on delivering evolving real estate solutions that cater to the emerging needs of all generations while upholding our core values of authenticity, transparency, ambition, and heritage. Our goal is to provide our customers with a meaningful living experience that enhances their quality of life, ensuring comfort and added value, while creating residential communities that promote long-term stability and a sense of distinction.

The selection of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments and its Chairman, Eng. Ahmed Sabbour, for these prestigious awards, was based on rigorous standards set by industry experts. The International Business Magazine Awards are among the most esteemed global recognitions, honoring outstanding companies and leaders across various sectors, including banking, finance, investment, insurance, energy, healthcare, education, logistics, real estate, and technology. These awards aim to celebrate exceptional achievements and pioneering innovations while showcasing the remarkable accomplishments of top executives who demonstrate excellent leadership qualities and a solid commitment to business protocols that drive first-class results in their fields.

Al Ahly Sabbour Developments

Founded in 1994 through a strategic alliance with the National Bank of Egypt, Al Ahly Sabbour Developments has solidified its position as a leading entity in Egypt's real estate sector. For nearly 30 years, the company has revolutionized the real estate market by introducing groundbreaking projects and pioneering construction methodologies. By staying attuned to the evolving needs of clients and communities while aligning with the aspirations of future generations, Al Ahly Sabbour has consistently delivered projects that resonate with present-day demands while remaining future-focused.

Al Ahly Sabbour boasts a land bank of 4,000 feddans, spread across 65 real estate projects strategically located throughout Egypt, from East to West Cairo, extending to the Red Sea and the North Coast and regional markets. These projects encompass residential, commercial, retail, tourism, administrative projects, sports, and social clubs, making it a preferred residential destination for around 40,000 families. In alignment with its strategic vision for ongoing development, Al Ahly Sabbour has broadened its scope to encompass multiple sectors within the Egyptian real estate industry, establishing 19 subsidiaries delivering a comprehensive range of products and services managed by Al Ahly Sabbour Group.

For more information, please visit http://www.alahlysabbour.com/