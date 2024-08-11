Al-Ahly Pharos investment banking, one of the subsidiaries of Al-Ahly Financial Services Group, which represents the integrated investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt, announced today that they acted as a financial advisor, transaction lead manager and book-runner with the cooperation of the esteemed Commercial International bank “CIB” collectively and successfully closed Global Corp Financial services Sixth Securitization Issuance of the first program worth EGP 1.32 billion secured by a portfolio of EGP 2.08 billion, whereby Al Ahly Pharos, National Bank of Egypt and Commercial International Bank act as the transaction’s underwriters. Banque Misr acted as custodian bank and National Bank of Egypt as the placement agent, Dreny & Partners acted as the legal advisor, and Baker Tilly as the auditor of the transaction, while MERIS "Middle East for Credit Rating and Investors Service", acted as the credit rating agency for the issue.

About Al-Ahly Pharos Investment Banking S.A.E.

Al Ahly Pharos Investment Banking is a leading investment bank operating in both Debt Capital Markets, Equity Capital Markets, as well as mergers and acquisitions sector in Egypt, providing clients with fully integrated financial services capitalizing on Al Ahly Financial Services group.

Al Ahly Pharos Investment Financial Services is a subsidiary of Al Ahly Financial Services, and it is the investment bank of the National Bank of Egypt Group, offering a fully integrated financial services, with a leading market position in investment banking, brokerage and research, asset management, and Debt capital markets.

About Global Corp Financial Solutions Global Corp is a full-fledged, leading non-banking financial services institution based in Egypt; since its establishment in 2015. Global Corp has been working to serve clients across several industries, including corporates and SMEs of various sizes offering a range of non-banking financial services, including financial and operating leases, factoring and structured finance solutions that support clients in achieving their business goals and growing sustainably through an alternative financing option.