Ajman, UAE – Ajman's rising stars and educational excellence stole the spotlight during the inaugural NextGen Innovators Competition, where the emirate's most exceptional innovators were celebrated for their remarkable talents.

Receiving accolades and well-deserved recognition, the overall winners of the first edition of NextGen Innovators Competition were unveiled at a glamorous awards ceremony at the Fairmont Ajman – Topaz Avenue.

Launched in September 2023 by Ajman Sewerage and under the patronage of the esteemed Ruler of Ajman and Supreme Council Member, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, and with the wise guidance of the Ajman Sewerage Chairman, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the prestigious event brought together learning institutions from Ajman who came to celebrate the region’s talented innovators.

Spanning six categories, the NextGen Innovators awards attracted 20 schools across the emirate. Following weeks of award entries judging and shortlisting, six unique entries were nominated to battle it out for top honors. The judging panel, which included representatives from Ajman Sewerage, Moalajah, and Brand Lounge, scrutinized the entries according to the students’ involvement, clarity and effectiveness of the objectives, professionalism of the solution presented, feasibility, practicality, scalability and usefulness of the ideas, presentation quality and adherence to presentation guidelines, and innovative and engaging use of on-ground tactics.

The NextGen Innovators competition, which is part of the Ajman Sewerage H2ALL initiative, is designed with the aim of encouraging, engaging and inspiring students aged between 12 and 16 years in Ajman to develop innovative ideas and people-driven solutions that align with the Ajman Sewerage vision of promoting sustainable practices.

Scooping the first position and a cash reward was the Scientific Institute School Ajman C3 after their innovative solution for the Engineering Challenge impressed the judges. The team presented a solution that would help eliminate frequent pump clogging in a network pumping station, primarily due to debris and solid matter. They also showcased the design and the capability of a machine capable of lifting heavy-duty manhole covers in locations that are not accessible by vehicles.

GEMS Cambridge International Private School and City American School settled for second and third positions respectively and also walked away with cash rewards. Other notable finalists included Frontline International Private School, Ajman National School, and Rashid Bin Humaid Boys School.

Speaking during the awards presentation, Ajman Sewerage spokesperson said that the NextGen Innovators Competition was a timely initiative that will shape the region’s future through innovative and sustainable technology solutions that positively impact the community.

“We are delighted and honored to witness and recognize young and talented innovators in Ajman. We strongly believe that the world’s biggest challenges need fresh perspectives and approach that’s anchored on innovative solutions. In line with our vision, the NextGen Innovators program will provide a strong foundation for our young innovators to showcase their disruptive ideas. The winners have not only shown their brilliance and unleashed their creativity, but also put their problem-solving skills to the test,” said the general manager, Ajman Sewerage.

As part of the competition, the teams were presented with six challenges based on the real day-to-day operational difficulties at the Ajman Sewerage Biorefinery. These included Engineering, Corrosion, Plastic, Wetlands Biodiversity Tracking, Reducing Sewage and Repurposing Sand, Reducing H2S Concentration. Their brief was to come up with innovative and sustainable solutions that address these challenges.

“The NextGen Innovators Competition is not just about recognizing emerging talent and inspiring young visionaries to create sustainable solutions, it’s also about supporting a generation that’s passionate about innovation and problem-solving. This, we believe, will help the region build one of the largest pipelines of young innovators through a unique networking experience that connects ambitious young minds with other like-minded innovator,” said the judging panel.

