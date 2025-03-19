Ajman University is proud to announce that the College of Dentistry has earned seven-year accreditation (from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2031) from the prestigious Australian Dental Council International (ADCI). The accreditation covers AU’s Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Master of Science in Endodontics, and Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry programs.

This historic milestone assumes heightened significance as AU is the first institution in the UAE to achieve ADCI accreditation for graduate programs.

With over 4,000 dentistry graduates making a global impact, AU’s College of Dentistry has a rich legacy of excellence in dentistry education. The College is home to the largest dental hospital in the country, providing world-class education, training, and patient care.

ADCI is the international arm of the Australian Dental Council. International accreditation by ADCI is seen as an unparalleled hallmark of program quality and evidence that AU’s College of Dentistry has demonstrated compliance with rigorous Australian standards in dentistry education.

Congratulating the entire AU community on this momentous occasion, Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “I extend my admiration and appreciation to everyone who helped make the Australian Dental Council International accreditation happen and continue to elevate AU’s reputation as a leader in the field. Many congratulations to Dr. Salem Abu Fanas and the entire College – faculty, staff, students, alumni, and partners – on this remarkable achievement! Securing seven-year international accreditation from ADCI is the result of collective efforts to advance dental education and healthcare in the UAE and beyond.”

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.