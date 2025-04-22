His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice-Chairman of the Board and Chair of the Committee chaired the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees at Ajman University, with the esteemed presence of H.E. Abdullah Al Mazrouei, H.E. Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of Ajman Executive Council, and Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.

The meeting served as a platform to review the University’s recent milestones, which continue to cement its position as a leading academic institution both regionally and globally.

At the outset of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the significant University’s strides of the University in academic and institutional development, stating: "Ajman University is progressing confidently towards excellence, grounded in the quality of its academic programs, the strength of its institutional framework, and the breadth of its regional and global partnerships. What we are witnessing today is the result of a clear vision, a unified institutional effort, and a steadfast belief in the power of education to shape the future of individuals and societies."

During the session, Dr. Karim Seghir presented an overview of the University’s key accomplishments, most notably the international academic accreditation awarded to the College of Dentistry by the Australian Dental Council (ADCI) for seven years. The accreditation covers undergraduate programs in dental surgery as well as master’s programs in endodontics and pediatric dentistry, making Ajman University the first higher education institution in the UAE to secure such distinguished recognition for postgraduate programs in this field.

The meeting also highlighted the University’s exceptional progress in global rankings. Ajman University was ranked among the top 51–100 institutions worldwide in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, securing the first position nationally in this discipline. The University also earned top national ranks in several other specializations:

Pharmacy and Pharmacology: top 151–200 globally, 1st in the UAE

Computer Science and Information Systems: top 201–250 globally, 2nd in the UAE

Mathematics: top 201–250 globally, 2nd in the UAE

Accounting and Finance: top 251–300 globally

In line with its ongoing commitment to research excellence, Dr. Seghir will represent the University as a member of the Global Advisory Committee at the QS Higher Education Summit: Middle East 2025, held in Kuwait from April 20 to 22. Additionally, he announced that Dr. Sai Poodo has received the Clarivate award as the most cited researcher in Pharmacology and Toxicology. Dr. Rao Naveed, faculty member at the College of Engineering and IT, has secured AED 1.5 million in funding to establish a state-of-the-art computing lab.

To ensure that its programs remain aligned with market demands, the University has introduced a number of cutting-edge academic offerings, including a BSc in Artificial Intelligence, a BSc in Cybersecurity, a Master’s in Digital Sociology, a Master’s in Clinical Psychology, and a Postgraduate Diploma in International Commercial Arbitration.

Dr. Seghir also commended the recent licensing of "EcoSphere"—a pioneering startup specializing in developing video games tailored for people of determination. Founded by Emirati innovator Mohammed Al Marzouqi, himself a determined individual, the initiative was supported by Ajman University’s Innovation Center and stands as a remarkable success story of resilience and creativity.

The meeting concluded with a review of the record growth in student enrollment for the Fall semester and a notable increase in international student applications, an affirmation of the community’s growing confidence in the University and its academic excellence, and a testament to its mission of preparing career-ready graduates equipped to thrive in an evolving global landscape.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of AU's over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide. Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation.

As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.