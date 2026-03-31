Ajman, UAE – In a significant step toward strengthening the UAE healthcare education ecosystem, Ajman University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals, governed by The Medical Office, part of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East. The strategic partnership aims to bridge academic excellence with clinical practice by offering students advanced training opportunities across the network’s world-class healthcare facilities.

This partnership reflects The Medical Office’s commitment to strengthening academic–clinical integration and supporting national efforts to develop a highly skilled, future-ready healthcare workforce. The agreement will provide advanced clinical training opportunities for Ajman University’s medical and health sciences students across The Medical Office’s network of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, helping bridge academic learning with real-world clinical experience.

Under the agreement, Ajman University students will gain hands-on clinical training across the Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals network, including Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman. Together, these facilities offer nearly 688 beds and employ over 2,500 healthcare professionals, including approximately 460 physicians, providing students with exposure to a wide range of clinical environments and expertise.

The signing ceremony was held at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman. The agreement was signed by Professor Khaled Assaleh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at Ajman University, and the CEOs of the participating hospitals. The ceremony was attended by the CEO of The Medical Office, Dr. Aref Al Shehi, other Medical Office leaders, senior representatives from all participating hospitals, and several academic leaders from the university. The event underscored the partners shared commitment to establishing a platform for future joint initiatives that will benefit both the healthcare sector and the academic community.

Dr. Aref Al Shehi, CEO of The Medical Office, said: "This MoU reflects the Medical Office’s commitment to advancing health education and scientific research in the UAE. The Medical Office is proud to partner with Ajman University in shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals. By providing students with access to the extensive Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals network and mentorship from experienced clinicians, we are helping build a resilient, highly skilled healthcare workforce for the future. This agreement reaffirms the strategic vision of The Medical Office to foster pioneering academic partnerships that drive integration and ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare.”

Prof. Khaled Assaleh, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Ajman University, said: “This partnership with Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing healthcare education and research in the UAE. By placing our students at the forefront of clinical practice within Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals' exceptional facilities, we are ensuring that the next generation of healthcare professionals graduate not only with academic excellence but with the real-world competencies our communities need. We look forward to a fruitful and enduring collaboration.”

Through this collaboration, both institutions aim to advance clinical education, strengthen healthcare research, and contribute to the development of a highly skilled and sustainable healthcare workforce in the UAE.