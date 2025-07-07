Ajman University (AU), one of the region’s leading non-profit institutions, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DIB, the world’s first Islamic bank and the largest in the UAE, to strengthen career pathways for Emirati students and support workforce readiness in alignment with national development priorities.

The agreement, signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Ms. Rafia Al Abbar, SVP - Head of Human Resources at DIB, marks a joint commitment to preparing career-ready graduates equipped with the skills, mindset, and practical experience required to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.

As part of the MoU, DIB will offer internship and employment opportunities to Emirati graduates from Ajman University, providing them with real-world exposure to the Islamic banking and financial services sector. The bank will also host AU students for immersive learning experiences at its premises, including industry workshops, site visits, and professional mentorship initiatives led by senior DIB executives.

Furthermore, DIB will actively support AU’s career-focused initiatives, from student development programs to serving as a strategic industry partner in shaping students’ early professional journeys.

In return, AU will extend exclusive educational benefits to DIB employees and their families, including tailor-made workshops designed to build leadership capacity and strengthen professional competencies. These offerings reflect AU’s broader mission to make high-quality education more accessible, while promoting continuous professional growth in response to evolving workforce needs.

“As a non-profit university, our mission extends beyond academic excellence to preparing graduates who are ready to make a difference. This collaboration with DIB brings academic inquiry and industry practice into closer dialogue, giving our students the opportunity to grow intellectually, develop professionally, and contribute meaningfully to the world around them”, said Dr. Seghir.

Commenting on the partnership, Rafia Al Abbar, said: “Our collaboration with Ajman University reflects our enduring commitment to nurturing Emirati talent and shaping the next generation of leaders in Islamic finance. Through practical training, mentorship, and structured career paths, we aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and the real-world expectations of today’s financial industry. This partnership reflects our broader strategy to empower youth with the skills, tools, confidence and insight to thrive, while advancing the UAE’s national vision of building a competitive, knowledge-based economy.”

This partnership builds on Ajman University’s ongoing efforts to align higher education with market demands, contributing to the UAE’s strategic approach of building knowledge-based future, fuelled by innovation, for the generations to come.

About Ajman University

Founded in 1988 as the first private university in the UAE, Ajman University (AU) has a proud legacy of academic excellence, innovation, and community impact. Today, AU stands as a globally recognized institution, ranked #477 worldwide and #5 in the UAE by the 2025 QS World University Rankings, and is the first private, non-profit university in the Arab region to earn full accreditation from the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

With nine specialized colleges offering a broad range of disciplines, AU ensures its students receive a well-rounded education that equips them for success in a competitive global workforce. This diverse academic foundation has contributed to the success of over 40,000 alumni, many of whom hold leadership positions across industries worldwide.

Reflecting the university’s commitment to career readiness, AU is ranked #1 in the UAE for Employer Reputation. As a non-profit institution, AU reinvests in its mission to make education accessible to all while driving academic excellence, research, and societal impact through diverse undergraduate and graduate programs.

About DIB:

Established in 1975, DIB is the largest Islamic bank in the UAE by assets and a public joint stock company listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Spearheading the evolution of the global Islamic finance industry, DIB is also the world’s first full service Islamic bank and amongst the largest Islamic banks in the world. With Group assets now exceeding USD90 billion and market capitalisation of more than USD 14bln, the group operates with a workforce of more than 10,000 employees and around 500 branches in its vast global network across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Serving over 5 million customers across the Group, DIB offers an increasing range of innovative Shariah-compliant products and services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

In addition to being the first and largest Islamic bank in the UAE, DIB has a significant international presence as a torchbearer in promoting Shariah-compliant financial services across a number of markets worldwide. The bank has established DIB Pakistan Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary which is the first Islamic bank in Pakistan to offer Priority & Platinum Banking, The launch of Panin Dubai Syariah Bank in Indonesia early marked DIB’s first foray in the Far East, with a stake of nearly 25% stake in the Indonesian bank. Additionally, DIB was given the licence by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to operate its subsidiary, DIB Kenya Ltd. DIB has been designated as D-SIB (Domestic Systemically Important Bank) in UAE. The acquisition of Noor Bank has solidified its position as a leading bank in the global Islamic finance industry. Recently, DIB has successfully acquired minority stake of 25% of T.O.M. Group which provides digital banking services in Türkiye.

The bank’s ultimate goal is to make Islamic finance the norm, rather than an alternative to conventional banking worldwide. DIB has won a range of accolades that are testament to these efforts across diversified areas, including retail, corporate and investment banking, as well as CSR and consultancy services. DIB has been named the “Best Islamic Bank” in various prestigious ceremonies marking the bank’s leadership position in the Islamic finance sector. As a progressive Islamic financial institution, DIB embraces the opportunities and challenges associated with integrating sustainability into its business by delivering sustainable products and services and by advancing the green and social composition. 2025 marked DIB Golden Jubilee, with a Bold New Vision for the Future to be prepared to meet the challenges ahead and continue building a legacy of success for the years to come.