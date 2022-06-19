It will enable the department to increase productivity, reduce costs and improve controls, optimise its supply chain management, enhance its HR processes and improve its employee experience

As one of the leading software companies in the world, Oracle will help improve Ajman DoF’s operational efficiency and customer engagement, and will support its mission of enhancing the emirate’s economic competitiveness

Ajman, United Arab Emirates - Ajman's Department of Finance (DoF) has partnered with Oracle, one of the world’s leading cloud applications and infrastructure providers to adopt a cloud-based resource management system that enables more efficient finance, supply chain and HR functions across the organization.

In line with Ajman's vision of economic competitiveness, Ajman’s DoF’s migration to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications – a suite of standards-based technology that enables businesses to streamline processes in a single platform – presents increased productivity, reduced costs, improved controls, optimised supply chain management and an enhanced HR function which will positively impact the employee experience.

The upgrade is part of the emirate's commitment to further improve operations and services and promote the digital transformation of the emirate using the latest smart applications.

Ahmad Salem Madhani, Executive Director for Institutional Support at the Ajman Department of Finance, said: “The latest digital developments and technologies are vital in today's era. Our decision reflects the proactiveness of the Department of Finance to adopt initiatives that will contribute to improving the quality and efficiency of work, in line with the vision and directives of the wise leadership of our emirate”.

Ajman’s DoF has adopted an innovation-based strategy that focuses on positioning the emirate as a major contributor to the progress of the UAE. In 2019, the department has launched Ajman Pay, a smart digital payment platform designed to reinvent payment and government revenue collection in a fully secure and inventive manner. True to its commitment to adopting the latest advancements in technologies, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications is its latest step towards the embracement of the new technology.

“In its digital transformation process, the Department of Finance places a high priority on cloud solutions to meet the accelerating work requirements and the evolving needs of government agencies in the emirate. We are confident that our adoption of Oracle cloud applications will enable us to bring modern innovations to the Ajman government and local authorities by accelerating business progress through innovative technologies,” said Abdul Ghaffar Al Khaja, Director of Accounts Department at Ajman’s Department of Finance.

“The Ajman Department of Finance is reinventing its operations as it tackles increasingly complex responsibilities and rapidly-changing performance expectations,” said Rahul Misra, Vice President of Business Applications, Gulf and South Africa, Oracle. “With innovations added every 90 days, Oracle Fusion Applications will help one of the UAE’s most digitally progressive local governments optimise their operations and better serve their staff and constituents.”

