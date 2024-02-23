Ajman: The Ajman Department of Finance has achieved two distinguished ISO certifications: the Integrated Management System Specification PAS99:2012 and the Human Resource Management Specification ISO30405:2023, awarded by the British Standards Institute (BSI). The certification ceremony was graced by HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of the Ajman Department of Finance, and His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department. These achievements highlight the Department’s commitment to improving its operational framework and enhancing the effectiveness of its administrative and human resources practices to meet international standards.

His Highness praised the Department’s dedication to excellence, underscoring its strategic focus on enhancing institutional performance and creating a conducive environment for its staff. He stressed the importance of adherence to international standards in achieving its strategic goals, especially in areas of sustainability and human capital development, aligning with Ajman’s vision and under the direction of its leadership.

From his side, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali expressed his appreciation for the project teams, acknowledging their crucial contribution to reaching this milestone. He commended their commitment, adherence to quality standards, and their efforts in aligning with the Department’s vision and objectives.

Integrated Management Approach

His Excellency highlighted the significance of these certifications in enhancing the quality and effectiveness of administrative processes. He reaffirmed the Department’s dedication to adopting best practices and maintaining high quality standards in every facet of its operations. The pursuit of an integrated approach is designed to simplify procedures and boost institutional efficiency, aligning with strategic goals to provide outstanding services and contribute to development initiatives across the emirate.

He further noted that these certifications would enable ongoing internal audits aimed at continuously improving operational performance against international benchmarks. He expressed gratitude towards the project team for their professionalism and commitment to enhancing processes and adhering to the standards required for accreditation.

Developing Human Competencies

The achievement of the human resources standard underscores the Department’s commitment to attracting and developing top talent, maintaining the highest quality standards in talent management, and promoting continuous performance and skill development enhancement. Al Ali pointed out the standard as a benchmark for efficient processes in talent acquisition, evaluation, recruitment, and development, customized to meet the Department’s specific requirements.

Proven Track Record

These certifications confirm the Department’s adherence to essential criteria for integrating its internal administrative systems and conforming to international best practices. They enhance the Department’s comprehensive international quality certifications, such as ISO 27001:2013, which covers information security management, risk management, complaints management, and business continuity.

This accomplishment further strengthens the Department’s dedication to operational excellence and achieving customer satisfaction.