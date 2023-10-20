The Department of Economic Development in Ajman, (Ajman DED) honored its strategic partners from federal and local government agencies and the private sector who contributed to creating an advanced digital system to improve customer experience through innovation and digital transformation, in a way that reflects the aspirations of the Ajman community with all its segments, during the ceremony honoring the strategic partners for the year 2023, which was held on the Ajman Government platform at the GITEX Global in Dubai.

H.E. Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of the Ajman DED, said: “This annual event is a milestone that Ajman DED is proud of because it expresses its celebration of the fruitful partnership and cooperation relations with its strategic partners to work as one hand in order to achieve development and prosperity in Ajman in accordance with the vision and directives of the wise leadership that places within Its priorities are to move towards digitization, and it closely follows the implementation of strategies aimed at innovation in developing the business environment, the digital economy, and the green economy.”

Al Hamrani added: “Our interest in strengthening the complementary relationship with our partners from federal and local government agencies and private sector companies stems from our firm belief that cooperation and joint efforts are the basis of achievement and progress, and the engine that can push our development process forward to achieve our future goals.”

He continued: “With the end of this year approaching, which our wise leadership has designated as the Year of Sustainability, we are confident that this partnership is the best embodiment of the slogan “Today for Tomorrow,” and also an embodiment of the spirit of cooperation and joint work, that will benefit both current and future generations.”

At the end of the ceremony, the Ajman DED honored the leading media institution, the Emirates News Agency (WAM), as a partner in the sustainable economic development process witnessed by Ajman.

-Ends-