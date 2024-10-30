H.E. Mahmoud Othman Abu Al Shawareb, a Member of the Board of Ajman Chamber, attended the Hong Kong FinTech Week (HKFTW) to engage with the latest advancements and innovations in the financial technology sector and financing and insurance solutions, aiming to examine their impact on global economies, gain insights into best practices, and explore opportunities for collaboration with leading financial institutions.

This global event, hosted in Hong Kong, brought together over 800 influential speakers, including business leaders, government officials, and representatives from more than 500 startups and 100 prominent investors, alongside key figures from family-owned businesses.

Abu Al Shawareb highlighted the significance of the HKFTW as one of the foremost global events in the field of financial technology and a vital platform for discussing the present and future of the financial sector, finance, and insurance, and their impact on the global economy, international trade, and supply chains.

He commended the range of forums accompanying the event, including the "Fintech Forum, AI & Advanced Tech Forum, Blockchain & Digital Assets Forum, Payments & Other FinTech Forum, Global Forum, WealthTech & InvestTech Forum, Green FinTech & Impact Forum, and InsurTech Forum."

During the HKFTW, Abu Al Shawareb discussed avenues for joint cooperation with experts and officials, focusing on opportunities to attract financial technology and insurance companies to invest in Ajman. The discussions also highlighted the growing role of financial technologies in promoting financial inclusion and improving efficiency in financial services.

He reviewed a broad range of direct investment opportunities across multiple sectors that hold particular appeal for Chinese investors, including "the industrial sector – with emphasis on technological, precision manufacturing, software, and application industries – food industries, and clean energy investments. He noted that the industrial sector contributed 18.8% to Ajman’s GDP in 2023. Additional investment opportunities are also evident in the tourism, education, healthcare, construction, and real estate sectors".

He emphasized that Ajman Chamber’s participation reflects its commitment to leveraging financial technology and insurance solutions to strengthen the business environment, foster innovative solutions that benefit the local economy, and reinforce Ajman’s position as a key business hub for attracting investment.

He further stated that Ajman Chamber is committed to diversifying its international engagements to enhance the emirate’s competitiveness, attract investment, and increase trade volume between Ajman and global markets. He also praised Ajman’s continuous efforts to provide resources and tools that facilitate ease of doing business.