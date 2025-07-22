Ajman Chamber organized an interactive session titled "Engaging Customers in the Development and Improvement of Ajman Chamber Services." The session aimed to enhance service quality, ensuring an improved customer journey and fostering an effective partnership between Ajman Chamber and its customers.

The session, held at the Thara Entrepreneurship Hub, was attended by Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector; Fatima Al Awadhi, Director of the IT Department; a group of business owners from among the Ajman Chamber's members; representatives from private sector establishments; and relevant Ajman Chamber employees.

At the outset of the session, Al Janahi welcomed the attendees and emphasized the Ajman Chamber's role in empowering the business community within Ajman and providing an environment that promotes economic activities. He emphasized that this is crucial for achieving the highest levels of prosperity and sustainable economic diversity, in alignment with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

He further clarified that the session serves as an interactive communication channel to ascertain customer needs and expectations, thereby enhancing their contribution to the development of the operational system. This initiative aims to achieve the highest standards of customer satisfaction and sustainable continuous improvement. The session also reflects Ajman Chamber's contribution to the national "Zero Government Bureaucracy" program by reducing service steps and requirements.

Al Awadhi stated, "Developing and improving services at Ajman Chamber is a sustainable objective that Ajman Chamber is keen to achieve through continuous communication with its members from private sector establishments. This supports the enhancement of the emirate's business environment competitiveness and the ease of doing business." She further affirmed that the customer's voice is the cornerstone upon which Ajman Chamber relies for service improvement.

During the session, several key services were reviewed, alongside a discussion on opportunities for their improvement and simplification of procedures. The session also featured a series of developmental recommendations supporting efforts to enhance service quality, aligning with the aspirations of the business community and contributing to the achievement of sustainable economic development goals in the emirate of Ajman.