Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman Bank has announced a strategic collaboration with Franklin Templeton, one of the world’s largest global asset managers with approximately $1.62 trillion in assets under management, to bring a suite of Shariah-compliant investment solutions to its wealth management clients in the UAE.

Through this partnership, Ajman Bank will provide access to select Luxembourg-domiciled Franklin Templeton Shariah Funds, including the Franklin Shariah Technology Fund, Franklin Shariah Global Multi-Asset Income Fund, and Templeton Shariah Global Equity Fund. These funds offer diversified exposure to global markets through a range of actively managed portfolios.

Expressing his views at the occasion, Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: "This partnership strengthens our customers’ reach to best-in-class investment solutions and a diversified portfolio of global shariah-compliant investment funds, and reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of investors in the UAE. By working with Franklin Templeton, we aim to deliver high-quality, Shariah-compliant solutions through a trusted local platform".



The collaboration builds on Ajman Bank’s vision to empower clients with access to world-class investment expertise, backed by a partner with 25 years of experience in the Middle East and a strong track record in managing Shariah-Compliant assets. Franklin Templeton serves clients in more than 150 countries, combined with its deep capabilities in emerging markets and Shariah investments, makes it well-positioned to serve the UAE’s growing demand for values-aligned investment solutions.

Sandeep Singh, Head of CEEMEA & India at Franklin Templeton, commented: "We are delighted to continue expanding our footprint in the UAE through this strategic partnership with Ajman Bank. As one of the largest global asset managers offering Shariah-compliant funds, Franklin Templeton is committed to delivering world-class global investment capabilities. This collaboration enhances investor access to diversified, actively managed Shariah-compliant strategies in the region".

This offering reinforces Ajman Bank’s long-term commitment to empowering clients with best-in-class, Shariah-compliant solutions through partnerships with leading global institutions.

About Ajman Bank

Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values ​​of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.

Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit http://www.ajmanbank.ae

About Franklin Templeton:

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organisation with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialisation on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.62 trillion in assets under management as of 31 July 2025.

The firm established its presence in the UAE in 2000. The office in Dubai is now the hub for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), supporting retail and institutional investors across the region including some of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, central banks, family offices and global private banks based locally. Building on this established regional presence, Franklin Templeton further expanded its commitment to the Middle East with the opening of its Riyadh office in March 2024.

Issued by Franklin Templeton Investments (ME) Limited, authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

All investments entail risks including loss of principal investment amount. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

For media contact:

Ghyna Kurdy Sarah Aziz

Account Director Corporate Communications

SAHARA Communications & PR Franklin Templeton

E: g.kurdy@saharapr.com E: sarah.aziz@franklintempleton.co.uk

W: www.saharagcc.com