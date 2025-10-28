Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - AJEX Logistics Services has officially opened Saudi Arabia’s first and only GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-GxP certified logistics depot. Strategically located in Riyadh, the purpose-built 3,000 square meter facility enhances the company's capability to support the growing demand for compliant temperature-controlled storage and distribution and marks a significant milestone in the advancement of the Kingdom’s healthcare and life sciences supply chain.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of CPHI Frankfurt, the world's largest pharmaceutical event held at Messe Frankfurt, Germany, from 28–30 October 2025, where AJEX showcased its industry-leading temperature-controlled solutions.

GxP is an umbrella term referring to globally recognized industry best practices in the development, production, and distribution of regulated products, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Good Clinical Practices (GCP), Good Laboratory Practices (GLP), Good Storage Practices (GSP), which are widely used by global life sciences organizations.

“The only facility of its kind currently operational in the Kingdom, this investment positions AJEX as a unique partner for pharmaceutical companies seeking to enter or expand within Saudi Arabia and the Gulf's rapidly evolving market,” said Justyna Lehmann, Senior Director Cold Chain & Healthcare, AJEX. “With global clinical trials expanding, and the demand for regulated cold chain storage rising, our GMP-GxP certified depot in Riyadh gives local and international manufacturers a new level of confidence and capability in Saudi and the Gulf markets.”

With multiple temperature-controlled storage zones designed to maintain the integrity of sensitive healthcare products, the facility features a 2°C to 8°C chamber for the safe storage of refrigerated biologics, vaccines, and temperature-sensitive drugs, and a dedicated -20°C chamber for frozen products such as certain cell therapies and biologics. Both chambers are monitored in real time, supported by alert systems and backup infrastructure to ensure continuity and control at every stage.

The facility also features a secondary labeling room, enabling country-specific packaging and documentation, such as Arabic labeling for the Saudi market, supporting late-stage product customization and just-in-time distribution models, while ensuring traceability and documentation standards.

All infrastructure and equipment within the depot have been fully validated and qualified, with mapped temperature zones and calibrated sensors. The site operates under strict SOPs, with clean zones and controlled access protocols in place to prevent contamination. Every process and procedure is aligned with both international GxP standards and the requirements of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), ensuring full compliance for audits, batch traceability, deviation handling, and corrective and preventive actions (CAPA).

From the depot, products can be seamlessly transferred to the AJEX last mile network, with temperature-controlled delivery options ensuring cold chain continuity through to the destination. Integrated support for customs clearance, paired with validated packaging, regulatory documentation, and alignment with local workflows, ensures that clients benefit from a smooth, compliant supply chain.

This latest investment at a time when Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in becoming a regional leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical trials, and life sciences innovation. The new facility directly supports these national priorities under Vision 2030, helping to localize critical infrastructure and attract greater global pharmaceutical activity to the Kingdom.

“We are proud to bring a world-class solution to the Kingdom that meets the highest international standards,” added Lehmann. “With this depot, AJEX is now uniquely positioned to support global pharmaceutical companies looking to enter or expand in Saudi Arabia with best-in-class storage, handling, and delivery.”

About AJEX:

AJEX Logistics Services is the GCC logistics, transportation and cold chain expert. Operating since 2021, and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, AJEX is inspired by Saudi Vision 2030 to deliver cutting-edge logistics solutions, seamlessly connecting the Middle East with the world.

Specializing in Middle East e-commerce distribution and industrial solutions, AJEX has an established presence in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, US, UK, Turkey, South Africa, and China. The company’s extensive network comprises over 60 facilities, 1,200 vehicles, and a dedicated team of 2,000 professionals.

AJEX offers a comprehensive range of customer-centric solutions, including parcel distribution, e-commerce solutions, trucking services, as well as warehousing, cold chain logistics, and healthcare solutions.

