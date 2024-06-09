The Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) received a delegation from the Fujairah Business Women Council, with a view to enhancing joint cooperation, exchanging experiences, and learning about the best initiatives and practices directed at businesswomen and applied in the AJBWC.

The delegation was received by Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, in the presence of Eng. Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the AJBWC, Iman Al Soum, Board Member, and Abeer Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office, in addition to the AJBWC's employees and members.

The Fujairah Business Women Council delegation included Halima Alkaabi, Vice Chairman, and Sindia Al Dhanhani, Secretary.

At the beginning of the meeting, Dr. Amna Khalifa welcomed the attendees and congratulated the Chairman and members of the Fujairah Business Women Council on the occasion of the founding and establishment of the Council, explaining that the Ajman Business Women Council is keen to consolidate its cooperation and enhance its direct communication with the Fujairah Business Women Council, in support of achieving its own vision aimed at enhancing the role of women, empowering and motivating them to become partners in the development process, encouraging and supporting them to enter the labor market, supporting their initiatives, investments and projects, and adopting their ideas and motivating them to enter the fields of self-employment.

She praised the efforts of the wise leadership in supporting and empowering women business owners and households and enhancing their role and contribution to the economic sector, stressing that the Fujairah Business Women Council will have a pioneering role in providing quality services that support women entrepreneurs and those planning to implement new projects.

During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on all the services and initiatives implemented by the AJBWC, in addition to a comprehensive explanation of its strategic plan for the current year and the agenda of events and exhibitions. The delegation was also briefed on the “Rufof” initiative and its role in providing an innovative marketing platform that promotes the products of the projects of the AJBWC’s member women entrepreneurs.

The meeting discussed the most prominent opportunities and capabilities that support women’s efforts, as well as the challenges facing businesswomen and ways to overcome them. Several successful practices were also reviewed in the fields of “finance, marketing, business management, feasibility studies, increasing productivity, training, and other fields.”

Halima Alkaabi expressed her thanks for the warm reception, stressing the importance of the meeting, which reflects the commitment of UAE business women councils to support and develop women entrepreneurs and enhance the role of women in the economy as an active element in sustainable development.