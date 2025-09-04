Astana – Kazakhstan / Abu Dhabi – UAE: Further to the Memorandum of Understanding signed by ADX and AIX in October 2021, that has already resulted in AIX joining the Tabadul initiative, Astana International Exchange (“AIX” or the “Exchange”) is pleased to announce the implementation of a direct link between their respective CSDs.

This initiative complements the existing Tabadul link and reflects the growing partnership between AIX and ADX. The strategic cooperation is designed to facilitate cross-border trading, enhance market infrastructure, and broaden investment opportunities for both investors and issuers.

By enabling seamless access between the two markets, AIX and ADX are supporting greater liquidity and advancing the integration of regional capital markets.

Assel Mukazhanova, AIX CEO, said: “We are delighted to formalize this cooperation, which will deliver tangible benefits to market participants on both sides. By strengthening connectivity and building more efficient trading channels, we are creating a pathway for deeper cross-border investment flows.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX, said: “Establishing a direct link with AIX is a significant step toward making capital markets more accessible and interconnected. Building on the success of Tabadul and our broader international partnerships, this initiative enhances cross-border integration, strengthens post-trade connectivity, and opens new investment avenues for global and regional participants. By pursuing such strategic collaborations, the ADX reaffirms its role as an innovative, dynamic, and transparent marketplace, advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub.”

This undertaking affirms the shared commitment of AIX and ADX to advancing innovation, building stronger market infrastructure, and supporting the long-term development of capital markets across the region.

About AIX

AIX was formed in 2017 within the Astana International Financial Centre development framework. AIX shareholders are AIFC, the Shanghai stock exchange, the Silk Road Fund, and NASDAQ, which also provides the AIX trading platform. The exchange operates within a regulatory environment based on the principles of English Law, thus providing a reliable investment environment. The mission of AIX is to develop an active capital market in Kazakhstan and the region by providing clear and favorable conditions for attracting financing to private and public businesses. AIX develops special segments for mining companies as well as infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road initiative. www.aix.kz

About AIFC

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is a leading financial hub in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, designed to connect global capital with the vast opportunities of emerging markets. Positioned at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, the AIFC combines international best practices with innovative approaches to create a world-class platform for investment, business, and financial services. Since its establishment in 2018, the AIFC has attracted over USD 15.9 bln in investments into Kazakhstan’s economy. Over 4,000 companies from 80+ countries, including the USA, the UK, China, Turkiye, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, and others, are registered within the AIFC’s jurisdiction. www.aifc.kz

About ADX

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a “Public Entity” to a “Public Joint Stock Company PJSC” pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE “Towards the next 50” agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE’s strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.