Johannesburg: This week at the Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony in London (UK), Air France won three top awards in recognition of its outstanding products and services.

For the fourth year running, Air France was voted best airline in Western Europe. The company also took first place in two categories linked to its La Première service – Best First Class Airline Lounge Catering and Best First Class Onboard Catering.

“We are extremely proud to receive these prestigious awards, which once again recognize the excellence of our expertise at every stage of the trip and our role as ambassador of French fine dining. Maintaining our place among the ten best airlines in the world in this benchmark ranking is also an encouragement to continue our efforts to provide our customers with ever greater satisfaction.” Fabien Pelous, SVP Customer Experience at Air France.

With its La Première service, Air France provides a unique, tailor-made travel experience for customers who appreciate the smallest details.

On arrival at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, La Première guests are welcomed in a dedicated lounge in terminal 2E. The art of fine dining naturally takes pride of place here, with a menu and wine and champagne list designed by Alain Ducasse and his teams. The prestigious menu includes the chef’s famous coquillettes with ham and black truffle and his rum or Armagnac baba, just like in Monte Carlo.

The exclusive, high-end spirit of La Première is reflected on board in four private suites available on a selection of Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft. A highlight of the trip, the menus on offer on board this exceptional cabin continue to showcase the best of French haute cuisine. Throughout the year, prestigious triple Michelin-starred chefs including Anne-Sophie Pic, Emmanuel Renaut and Glenn Viel take turns in signing a selection of refined gourmet delights for guests to enjoy during the flight.

Air France is now committed to improving its La Première offer. This summer, the company will inaugurate a new private and exclusive airport experience for its guests, featuring a new, dedicated check-in lobby and spacious suites. Next winter, the company will unveil a new, completely redesigned La Première cabin.

About Skytrax

Skytrax is an international air transport rating agency that has been organising the World Airline Awards, the “Oscars of the aviation industry” since 1999. Travellers from all over the world vote in the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the winners of these awards. Customers from over 100 countries took part in the survey between September 2023 and May 2024, with more than 21 million reviews counted in the results. More than 325 airlines were included in the final results of the competition.

