Johannesburg: Air France is revolutionising its onboard Wi-Fi service, a major step in its move upmarket. From 2025 onwards, the airline will progressively roll out an ultra-high-speed connectivity service for a “ground-like” experience. This new service, completely free of charge in all travel cabins, will be accessible to customers by logging into their Flying Blue* account. Over time, this Wi-Fi service will be made available on board all the airline's aircraft, replacing the current offer.

To launch this new onboard Wi-Fi service, Air France has chosen Starlink, the world leader in connectivity. By leveraging the world's largest constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency Internet access across the entire globe, including the most isolated areas**. This makes for a stable, fast, and secure user experience.

During the flight, customers will be able to easily stay in touch with friends and family, follow all the world's news live, play video games online, and of course stream TV, films, and series.

The service will be accessible from smartphones, digital tablets, and laptops, and each customer will be able to connect several devices simultaneously.

Customers will be able to access this service by logging into their Flying Blue* account, the Air France-KLM Group's loyalty program. Those who do not yet have a Flying Blue account can create one free of charge on board and in just a few clicks.

As of the summer 2025 season, Air France will gradually equip all its aircraft with this cutting-edge technology, including its regional fleet. During this transitional period, the airline will continue to offer a connectivity service on board aircraft that are not yet equipped, including a free “Message Pass” for Flying Blue members and a paid offer*** that covers other needs.

* La Première customers will continue to connect directly.

** Restrictions may apply when flying over certain countries.

*** Free offer for Flying Blue Ultimate and La Première customers.

About Starlink

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. As the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Starlink is engineered and operated by SpaceX. As the world's leading provider of launch services, SpaceX is leveraging its deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.

