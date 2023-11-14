DUBAI, UAE: – Air Cairo, an Egyptair subsidiary, and CFM International today signed a multi-year non-exclusive services agreement to cover the shop visits of 28 LEAP engines powering the 14 Airbus A320neo aircraft currently operated by the airline.

Air Cairo became a CFM customer in 2005 when it first ordered CFM56-5B engines to power six A320ceo family aircraft. The airline currently operates eight aircraft of this model.

“Expanding our relationship with CFM is a key milestone of our development strategy,” said Hussein Sherif Fahmi, Chairman & CEO of Air Cairo. “This agreement reflects our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable air travel through the efficiency of the LEAP engine.”

“We are honored by Air Cairo’s renewed trust in our company. We remain committed to providing them with the highest standards of support,” said Gaël Méheust, President & CEO of CFM International. “This new agreement gives Air Cairo the flexibility and choice of where to service their LEAP engines within the open global MRO ecosystem we have been building for our customers.”

The advanced CFM LEAP engine family provides 15 to 20 percent better fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions, as well as a significant improvement in noise compared to previous generation engines. Since its entry into service in 2016, the LEAP engine has allowed our customers to save more than 28 million tons of CO2*.

*Compared to same flights powered by CFM56 engines

-Ends-

About Air Cairo

Air Cairo, known for its authenticity, affordability, and consistent accessibility, has successfully transported over 20 million passengers. The number has steadily increased in recent years, thanks to the dedicated efforts of its motivated employees. Air Cairo has successfully passed the IATA Operational Safety Audit Program (IOSA) and has been confirmed as a SAFA-compliant airline (European Safety Assessment of Foreign Airlines) by EASA. Air Cairo is also a member of the EASA/ECDC, ICAO, and IATA.

We have developed our brand and updated our fleet with the latest generation of the A320neo model, proudly displaying the name of the captivating Cairo. Air Cairo is a hybrid Egyptian national airline with a fleet of 31 aircraft (6 ATR, 3 Embraer, and 22 Airbus). We operate over 200 weekly flights to 50 international and domestic destinations. Air Cairo: Amazing journeys, every day.

About CFM International

A 50/50 joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, CFM International has redefined international cooperation and helped change the course of commercial aviation since its founding in 1974. Today, CFM is the world's leading supplier of commercial aircraft engines with a product line that sets the industry standard for efficiency, reliability, durability, and optimized cost of ownership. CFM International produces the LEAP family of engines and supports LEAP and CFM56 fleets for operators worldwide. www.cfmaeroengines.com

For more information:

Kirsten Kutz

Communications Director

GE Corporate

Kirsten.Kutz@ge.com

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com / nisha.celina@bcw-global.com