Abu Dhabi, UAE: AIQ, a technology pioneer focused on driving the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transformation of the energy sector, and BEEAH Group, the region’s sustainability pioneer, have announced their collaboration to propel the UAE’s sustainability agenda forward in alignment with the UAE government’s vision and COP28 goals.

The MoU underscores AIQ and BEEAH Group’s unwavering commitment to boosting sustainability across sectors and industries by leveraging future technologies such as AI. The entities will collaborate on AI-driven opportunities in waste management, renewable energy, transportation and jointly explore new ways to drive value creation in the areas of sustainability and new energy.

The collaboration was launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Climate Tech Forum, held in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, and Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO, of BEEAH.

Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO of AIQ, said, “The UAE’s vision to become a global hub for climate action and impactful change is inspiring collective action, which AIQ is committed to, and now, we are incredibly excited to join forces with BEEAH Group and expand our offerings beyond the energy sector. Their commitment to sustainability aligns with our mission to leverage cutting-edge technologies to develop game-changing solutions, power the progress of energy and drive growth across industries. This partnership represents a significant step in our shared vision for a sustainable future, and we look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, said, “Driven by the pillars of sustainability and digitalization, BEEAH Group is redefining industries to be future-ready. Our businesses have demonstrated that technologies not only enable us to drive towards sustainability targets, but also achieve commercial success. We are excited to partner with AIQ to further explore new avenues for AI-based technological development, create new business efficiencies, and achieve greater targets to support the UAE’s sustainability agenda.”

BEEAH Group has achieved several firsts in the region with technology and AI, such as in its iconic BEEAH Headquarters, where predictive AI and a digital twin enable operations at LEED Platinum standards, to AI-enabled solutions to meet waste management demand, automatically segregate waste and more.

Combining AIQ's leadership in artificial intelligence and BEEAH Group’s expertise in sustainability and digitalization, the two organisations aim to unlock new innovations for future-ready industries.

AIQ is an Abu Dhabi-based technology pioneer focused on leveraging data to drive AI-powered transformation of the Energy sector towards a more sustainable future. Formed as a joint venture between global energy company ADNOC and UAE AI specialist Group 42, AIQ is innovating AI and ML solutions that unlock value across the entire Energy sector. Leveraging ADNOC’s valuable industry knowledge and Group 42’s AI capabilities, AIQ’s growing team of world class data scientists and subject matter experts have developed a breakthrough data management platform, E-Novus, and a dedicated suite of applications - Drill-Novus, Geo-Novus, Opti-Novus and Eco-Novus - that are enabling energy companies to accelerate their sustainable, data-driven digital transformation and to make smarter, safer and more informed decisions.

AIQ actively contributes to the realization of the UAE’s vision to be the world leader in AI by 2031, cementing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI and Advanced Technologies and aligning with national strategies aimed at digital transformation and sustainability.

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars of a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future. BEEAH Group operates in the industries of waste management, renewable energy, technology, consulting, education, transport, real estate and healthcare. Raising the bar for the quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions and help countries across the region create and execute their roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group currently operates in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @beeahgroup