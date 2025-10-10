Dubai, UAE — At GITEX GLOBAL, Kerno, the region’s first full-cycle server and data storage manufacturer — will unveil its latest high-performance AI servers and universal server systems.

Kerno will also showcase its state-of-the-art server manufacturing equipment. The Surface Mount Technology (SMT) machinery will operate at the booth in real time, demonstrating the high-precision process of manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs).

The UAE-based manufacturer is building its production line in Dubai, where every server and storage system will be designed, manufactured, assembled, and tested under one roof. From concept to delivery, the local technology vendor maintains full control over every stage of the process — leveraging its local IP rights, robust global supply chain, and essential technology components stored at Kerno’s local warehouse. The manufacturer’s engineering team adheres to stringent quality, security, and efficiency standards.

For local businesses, organizations, and government agencies, this means record-fast delivery times, enhanced In-Country Value (ICV) creation, maximum data security, greater technological sovereignty, and minimized risk of disruptions to mission-critical operations.

Kerno’s manufacturing facility, capable of producing up to 60,000 solutions annually, will open in January 2026. Built to ISO Class 7 cleanroom standards and equipped with fully automated assembly and inspection lines, the factory will help establish the UAE as a regional hub for manufacturing world-class technology solutions.



Servers to explore at Kerno’s Booth H3-A15:

OKAM Universal Servers – versatile enterprise platforms for virtualization, analytics, and high-capacity data storage.

UQLEAD AI Servers – flagship GPU systems featuring scalable PCIe GPUs and high-performance interconnected SXM GPUs for training and inference of large AI models.



Kerno’s technology solutions are certified for leading operating systems and hypervisors, ensuring seamless integration with VMware, Red Hat, and other secure enterprise technology platforms. Whether for government entities, telecom providers, or AI startups, Kerno offers a local alternative that meets global standards while enabling minimal lead times, support from the executive team, and dedicated local customer service.

“Our mission is to manufacture technology solutions here in the UAE so that regional businesses can build their digital infrastructure and AI platforms faster — without compromising on quality or digital sovereignty,” said Chris Caswell, CEO.

Join Kerno at GITEX 2025, Booth H3-A15. Meet the engineering and executive teams, explore the latest innovations, and discover how Kerno’s solutions can empower your organization to build digital and AI infrastructure in the UAE, the Middle East, and beyond.

About Kerno:

We design, manufacture, and support advanced infrastructure technology systems in the UAE, the Middle East, and North Africa, driving digital transformation across government, business, and industry sectors.

Our enterprise-class solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of the Middle East, ensuring reliability, security, and scalability for immediate and long-term national development goals. Our commitment extends beyond technology to the cultivation of local engineering and technology expertise. We aim to contribute to evolving the local R&D ecosystem, collaborate with local universities, and develop the next generation of local technology leaders. This initiative is designed to accelerate digital innovation and contribute to the sustainable technological advancement of the Middle East.