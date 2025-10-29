Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The industry's first enterprise Linux that integrates Agentic AI launches today with the general availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 16, announces SUSE Ⓡ, a global leader in enterprise open source solutions. This release provides deeper visibility, insights and automated management to streamline operations, reduce operational costs and time troubleshooting and create a faster time to market for mission critical applications.

SLES 16 introduces agentic AI, with an implementation of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard. The SUSE Linux agentic AI implementation gives enterprises a secure, extensible way to connect AI models with external tools and data sources, while preserving freedom to choose and extend their preferred AI providers without lock-in. It provides a resilient and secure foundation, combining long-term lifecycle guarantees and enterprise-grade automation.

"Today, every CIO and CTO needs to leverage AI to get more out of existing infrastructure, and this cannot come at the cost of being locked into a single ecosystem," said Rick Spencer, GM of Business Critical Linux at SUSE. "Using AI with SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16, IT leaders can drive operational efficiency without having to hire new teams or build a custom toolchain. SUSE is the first to deliver a built-in, open and extensible AI infrastructure directly within an enterprise Operating System (OS). This, combined with our historic commitment to security and compliance and an industry leading 16-year lifecycle, makes SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 16 the first enterprise Linux that solves for both immediate innovation and long-term stability."

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) The First AI-Ready Linux for Agentic AI

SLES 16 introduces a framework for embedding intelligence directly into the OS.

Integrated Agentic AI and MCP: SLES 16 implements the MCP (Model Context Protocol) standard and provides MCP host and server components, as tech preview, to seamlessly integrate AI operations. It enables AI-powered local administration through the simplified, browser-based interface Cockpit web console, the default configuration management tool for SLES 16, and the command line, reducing operational overhead.

Bridge to any LLM: The platform connects to any Large Language Model (LLM) provider.

Future-Ready Architecture: The SUSE linux of agentic AI implementation uses an extensible, standards-based architecture ready for the next generation of agentic AI.

Additional Features

A Predictable, Simpler and Longer Lifecycle: One of the longest support timeframes in the market, a 16 year total lifecycle, backs the SLES 16 codestream. This makes it the first and only enterprise Linux with a support commitment that makes it post-2038 ready, guaranteeing support after that critical date without requiring disruptive upgrades.

Instant Rollback: Administrators can instantly roll back nearly any modification, from a system upgrade, a software patch, to a single configuration edit. Now enabled by default in cloud images, this provides a surgical, OS-level recovery option that is far faster and more granular than traditional VM-level snapshots.

Reproducible Builds: SLES 16 is the first Enterprise Linux distribution built with reproducible builds, giving customers the unprecedented ability to independently verify and even rebuild their enterprise Linux distribution from source while remaining fully supported by SUSE. This ultimate level of transparency and control, combined with Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), is part of a development process evaluated for the highest security certifications (EAL4+) in the Linux market.

Reduced Skills Gap: The mainstream components in SLES 16 shrinks the skills gap when moving from other distributions.

Availability

SLES 16, including the SUSE Linux Agentic AI implementation, is available to all SUSE customers and partners starting November 4, 2025.

Available today, the SUSE Linux product family launches with a suite of tailored solutions to meet specific enterprise needs, ensuring there is an adapted Linux for every workload. This comprehensive launch includes:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP applications 16: Available for mission-critical SAP environments, providing a secure, high-performance foundation optimized for SAP HANA and S/4HANA workloads.

SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension 16: Designed to ensure maximum business continuity, this extension provides automated failover and clustering to protect essential services and prevent downtime.

SUSE Linux Micro 6.2: Perfect for workloads needing a more resilient OS, like edge, embedded and other dispersed deployments, this resilient-by-design, transactional, and immutable OS enables an image-based mode perfect for predictable, automated DevOps at scale.

For details, please visit www.suse.com/server and the SLES 16 blogpost.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE® Linux Suite, SUSE® Rancher Suite, SUSE® Edge Suite and SUSE® AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the “open” back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.