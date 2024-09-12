Cairo – Egypt: In response to the rapidly evolving global software testing market, the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) hosted the 2nd edition of Software Testing Day at the Creativa Innovation Hub in Giza. Under the theme 'Navigating the Future: AI-Driven Software Testing Trends,' the event highlighted Egypt's strategic efforts to become a global leader in software testing excellence and boost digital exports.

Industry experts discussed how AI is transforming software testing, sharing strategies to enhance testers' skills using AI-driven tools. The event also covered recruitment strategies for automation and performance testing talent and the benefits of generative AI in automating test processes and generating test cases, offering a glimpse into the future of software testing.

Ahmed ElZaher, CEO of ITIDA, emphasized the transformative impact of AI and Generative AI on the software industry, noting that these technologies are set to revolutionize software testing by enhancing productivity, accuracy, and speed. "Embracing new technologies is crucial for Egypt’s IT industry as we invest in talent development, foster innovation, and expand global market opportunities, strengthening Egypt’s position as a leading hub for software testing and development," ElZaher stated. He also reaffirmed ITIDA's commitment to advancing local digital skills and aligning with international software engineering standards.

Growth in AI and Automation Adoption in Egypt’s Software Testing Market

A recent survey by SECC analyzed the performance of IT and software testing companies in Egypt, revealing that 93% of the tested applications were Web and Mobile. The Banking and Financial Services sector led the market with a 79% share, followed by ICT, Governmental Services, and Healthcare. Automation is widely adopted, with 50% of companies relying on it, 72% preferring open-source tools like Selenium, and 69% automating test management and defect handling.

Despite technical challenges, with 75% of companies facing difficulties finding testers with advanced skills, especially in cybersecurity, investment in training remains a priority. More than 55% of companies have testers accredited with international certifications like ISTQB, accounting for over 75% of their workforce.

Global Software Testing Market Insights

According to Gartner, AI-driven software testing automation can reduce testing time by 30% and increase coverage by up to 85%, improving market launch times by 50%. As AI continues to evolve, the demand for AI expertise in testing and development will likely increase, creating new job opportunities while reducing traditional testing roles.

Egypt: A Hub for Testing Talent

ITIDA's SECC is the exclusive provider of ISTQB certifications in Egypt, fostering continuous development in the local IT sector. With over 8200 certified software testers across various specializations, including foundation-level, Agile, mobile applications, cybersecurity, AI, and automotive software, Egypt is rapidly emerging as a key player in the global software testing landscape.

Egypt offers the largest and youngest multilingual talent pool in the Middle East and the second largest in EMEA region. Each year, over 650,000 higher education graduates join the workforce. Supported by over 60 universities specializing in technology, Egypt produces nearly 55,000 IT graduates annually.

As the global technology landscape continues to evolve, Egypt stands out as a premier IT delivery hub and investment destination. With its strategic location, skilled workforce, and supportive government policies, Egypt is poised to lead in the digital era, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and innovation.

About ITIDA

The IT Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) is the executive arm of the Egyptian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. Since its establishment in 2004, ITIDA’s core mission has been spearheading the development of Egypt’s IT industry to increase its global competitiveness and make it a key contributor to the country’s economic growth.

About SECC

Established in 2001, SECC offers comprehensive services in training, consultation, assessment, and certification across various software engineering and IT management domains. By adopting global frameworks and methodologies such as CMMI, COBIT® 2019, DevOps, Agile, ITIL®, and TOGAF, SECC is enhancing the competencies of Egypt's software industry, making the country a prime destination for software testing and development.

