Muscat: Consistent in its endeavour to create a superlative customer-centric service, ahlibank continues its special offering that comes with a one-time cash back of 1% for its new Omani and Expatriate customers.

The Wafra Cash Back campaign, which will run until end of June 2022, is a win-win for new customers of ahlibank. This fabulous 1% cash back offer is for customers who maintain a minimum average deposit of OMR 5,000 in their Wafra account for at least a three-month period and will be credited cash back into their account within six weeks after the completion of the three-month deposit date.

Expressing his satisfaction on the success of this new campaign, Muneer Al Balushi, AGM – Head of Retail Distribution, said, “The customer is at the core of everything ahlibank does. The Wafra Cashback Campaign is reflective of our commitment to enhancing customer services by offering them tangible rewards for banking with us. This one-time cashback reward is an incentive that communicates our dedication to customers. Our customers not only get to enjoy the rewards, but they also learn to cultivate long-term financial habits that will hold them in good stead and secure their future. It is a win-win opportunity for everyone.”

As one of Oman’s fastest growing banks, ahlibank understands that as customer preferences and needs are rapidly evolving and to meet them, financial institutions need to ensure outstanding customer experiences. By introducing value-added schemes and services, ahlibank continues to use its innovative platforms to augment its offerings and at the same time enrich its customers with rewards, services, and products that in turn ensue that customer satisfaction is always high.

